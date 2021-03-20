Preparing for turmoil: Technology leaders need to invest in these three areas of innovation





The silver lining of 2020 is a way to encourage all organizations to undergo digital transformation.

This transformation has helped companies survive the turbulent years, but as they move forward in 2021, it’s not over yet. Too many organizations ultimately rely on unsustainable quick-fix digital solutions.

For example, according to mycompany’s global survey of 9,000 executives and employee respondents in 11 countries, most executives are unable to adapt to their organization within 30 days in the event of another major disruption. I think. This is because 91% of executives acknowledge that they still have offline workflows such as document approval, security incident reports, and technology support requests.

This reality shows how many of our systems are fragile, manual and inflexible. As our new normals simply become normal, we need to invest in technologies that create a seamless employee experience and in return enable productivity, resilience and a decentralized workforce. The three areas that an organization should invest in are:

Intuitive user interface

Simplicity is a calling card for the consumer experience. Get what you need with one touch, one query, one voice command, and you’re done. However, take a closer look. This simplicity is a clever mirage.

As easy as finding a coffee shop in Siri actually relies on many complex backend workflows. Consumers are good at hiding these workflows by integrating information into an intuitive user interface that provides an overall seamless experience.

There are many reasons why this is not yet fully rooted in the corporate world, but there is at least one very good reason to believe it is changing. The organization has no other choice.

The decentralized workforce reveals the impact of complex and difficult-to-learn enterprise technologies on resilience and productivity. These systems make humans aware of where technology has failed. And today it is a significant barrier to getting the job done.

In this world, you cannot expect easy access to organizational knowledge. This knowledge allows organizations to supplement their poor corporate experience. Perhaps that explains why only 41% of employees believe that remotework has enabled companies to use technology more effectively. That may seem counter-intuitive, but it makes sense given that organizational knowledge is often disseminated through casual office break-in and face-to-face conversations.

This is difficult to reproduce today, and an intuitive user interface is a key component of a great employee experience that directly drives productivity, resilience, and revenue.

Intelligent virtual agent

Artificial intelligence provides another way to simplify and consume an employee’s experience. Intelligent virtual agents do this by enabling simple self-service, such as replacing broken devices, searching software documents, and submitting expense reports.

Imagine, for example, that you need a new keyboard. Traditionally, this requires calling the information technology help desk to put the afternoon on hold or, if in the office, bribe a friend in the IT department to speed up the process. But today, it’s as easy as sending a message to the keyboard, damaging the virtual agent that initiates the automated workflow of sending the keyboard to the door.

This concept is applicable to most service delivery functions, allowing enterprises to automate repetitive tasks while providing large-scale accelerated services to their employees. If you can’t get in touch with your individual needs right away, it’s essential to automate what you need to automate: tasks that don’t require higher thinking.

Currently, it is primarily limited to hardware replacement, searching personnel policies, or extracting information from a large knowledge base. However, it will soon evolve into more normative business support that provides the next best steps for fixing recurring problems and tasks with artificial intelligence.

Separate business logic from UI

Intelligent virtual agents are a state-of-the-art way for employees to interface with systems, but the inevitable way will one day be replaced by the next state-of-the-art technology. The pandemic shows how quickly such changes can occur, and as a result, organizations look to the future in anticipation of the transition to what constitutes a best-in-class employee experience. Must be a thing.

For example, Microsoft Teams had an unimaginable strategic importance before the pandemic. While it seems like the key to a great employee experience for now, Teams itself eventually became obsolete, and even at this point it’s just one of many possible engagement systems.

As a result, that essential organization clearly separates business logic from the engagement layer. This ensures that your organization has the potential for plumbing, allowing you to move quickly when new modes of collaboration and engagement arise. It also has the added benefit of allowing organizations to choose how to engage their employees. This is a feature of the consumer experience that is highly valued by employees, if not required.

Organizations place these employees first, simplifying, automating, and making the system available for future use, not only for today’s normal preparation, but also for the next normal preparation.

Dave Wright is ServiceNow’s Chief Innovation Officer and serves as an evangelist for ways to increase workplace productivity. He has worked with thousands of organizations to implement technologies that increase efficiency, streamline business processes, and reduce costs. He wrote this article for Silicon ANGLE.

