Google Cloud Nvidia A100 GPU A2 VM Instance Now Available





Eight months after making the Nvidia A100 A2 VM cloud services available on Google Cloud as a beta service for customers, Google Cloud announced that they were generally available.

The Google Clouds move follows cloud rivals Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS), with Nvidia A100 GPU-based cloud instances generally available in September 2020 and November 2020, respectively. The Microsoft Azures A100 cloud instance remains in public preview.

The Google Clouds A100 program will launch in July 2020 on a private alpha basis to introduce customers to accelerator-optimized VM services (called A2 VMs) as part of the A2 VMs offered by Google Compute Engine. it was done. Prior to Private Alpha, the company had been offering A100 services for some time, according to Google.

The general availability of the new A2VM was announced by the company in a March 18 post on the Google Cloud blog written by product managers Chris Kleban and Bharath Parthasarathy. Nvidia A100 GPU instances are currently available in the us-central1, asia-southeast1, and europe-west4 Google Cloud regions.

Our A2 VM stands out by offering 16 Nvidia A100 GPUs to a single VM, and they say they are the largest single-node GPU instance of the major cloud providers currently on the market. writing. With A2 VMs, you can also choose smaller GPU configurations (1, 2, 4, and 8 GPUs per VM), giving you the flexibility and choice you need to grow your workload.

The authors state that leveraging the A100 on Google Cloud improves the performance of the BERT large pre-training model by more than 10x compared to the previous generation Nvidia V100, providing linear scaling of 8-16 GPUs.

Image credit: Google Cloud

AWS and Oracle A100-based cloud instances can only be configured with up to 8 Nvidia A100 GPUs each, compared to the 16 available in Google Clouds A2 VM instances so far.

Google hasn’t disclosed how many A100 instances are available to customers around the world, Kleban and Parthasarathy told Enterprise AI. We do not share our capabilities with the outside world, they wrote in an email reply to the question. With the move to GA, we have GPUs in the regions listed on our blog to support customer needs and offer more GPUs throughout 2021.

According to a blog post, A2VM instances use the Nvidia HGX A100 system to provide high-speed NVLink GPU-to-GPU bandwidth that provides up to 600 GB / s. The A2 VM comes with up to 96 Intel Cascade Lake vCPUs, an optional local SSD for workloads that require faster data feeds to the GPU and networks up to 100 Gbps. In addition, the A2 VM provides full vNUMA transparency to the underlying GPU server platform architecture, enabling a high degree of performance tuning.

A2 VM Google Cloud services are designed for AI, ML, and HPC workloads, so you can scale from 1 to 16 GPUs without having to reconfigure your workflow. This is Google’s first service in the A2VM cloud family. Built for CUDA-enabled ML training and inference, HPC and other workloads.

Image credit: Google Cloud

With the new Google A100 instance ready to go, customers can start training their ML models and use Google Clouds Deep Learning VM images in the available regions to provide inference workloads to GPUs. The image contains drivers, the Nvidia CUDA-X AI library, and popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. Pre-built and optimized TensorFlow Enterprise Images also supports A100 optimizations for current and older versions of TensorFlow (1.15, 2.1, and 2.3).

According to Google Cloud, more than 200 customers are using new services such as Two Sigma, Citadel, SFDC, Square, PayPal and Walmart. According to the company, most choose 16 GPU instances.

Nvidia A100 GPU instances are fully supported by Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Cloud AI Platform, and other Google Cloud services.

In November 2020, Nvidia announced the 80GB version of the original A100 40GB GPU. It aims to drive a new level of supercomputing class performance in a variety of applications, from AI and ML research to engineering. The A100 80GB GPU arrived just six months after the launch of the original A100 40GB GPU.

Nvidia A100 80GB GPU (Image credit: Nvidia)

Like the 40GB version, the A100 80GB includes a 3rd generation Tensor core, offering up to 20x more AI throughput than the previous generation with the new format TF32, and 2.5x FP64, AI for HPC. Provides 20x INT8 for inference and support for BF16 data format. The 80GB GPU introduces a faster HBM2e (High Bandwidth Memory) with a memory bandwidth of over 2 terabytes per second.

