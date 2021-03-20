Galaxy Note 21 looks dead now, and that’s a good thing





It’s likely that you won’t see the Galaxy Note model this year. It’s not just speculation. Samsung itself cast cold water on the outlook for the Galaxy Note 21 last week. Mobile boss Ko Dong-jin told Bloomberg that a global chip shortage would not mean a new note in 2021.

If that’s why Samsung doesn’t want to give new notes, that’s fine for me. But the company does the same as announcing that it saw the last Galaxy Note this year and beyond.

Don’t fire me as a dislike of the open-eyed Galaxy Note. It’s been a great phone for years and set the standard for phablets that other phone makers have tried to follow. But the days of a clearly recognizable product at the forefront of Samsung’s phone lineup are gone.

No more outstanding big screens

When the first Galaxy Note debuted this fall ten years ago, it was ridiculed as an awkward giant by the trivial chunks of its rivals and tech press. And people still bought it. The Galaxy Note may have been the first big-screen cell phone, but it certainly popularized the concept. Nowadays, it’s hard to find a cell phone with a screen smaller than 6 inches, many of which are the result of the popularity of the Galaxy Note.

If the S Pen isn’t exactly a Galaxy Note add-on in the future, what’s the real point of that phone?

But that last sentence paves the way for both. With so many big screen phones today, the Galaxy Note is just one of them and no longer stands out. Samsung’s unique smartphone lineup is packed with large screen options, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra offers about the same display area as the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. And if you have extra cash, you can make it even bigger with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In other words, all phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup are 6.2 inches or larger. Samsung’s just-announced midrange Galaxy A72 is about the size of the Galaxy Note 20. There’s nothing special about the screen size of the Galaxy Note anymore.

S Pen Comes To Other Galaxy Phone

The notebook can claim special features in the form of the S-pen that comes with all models. The S Pen is not a regular stylus, but has a Bluetooth connection that allows remote control. It’s also useful for writing down notes and assisting in accurate photo editing.

But it’s no longer limited to Samsung phablets, as the S Pen is linked to the Galaxy Note. Galaxy S21 Ultra added support this year. You’ll have to buy a separate case to store the stylus, but like the Galaxy Note, you can easily see future Galaxy S models that include a slot for the S Pen. There are rumors that upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will add support for the S Pen, and you won’t be surprised if other phones join the S Pen party further ahead. And if the S Pen isn’t exactly a Galaxy Note add-on in the future, what’s the point at which the phone really exists?

It is not certain that it will provide breakthrough features. Recent notes simply feature the camera features Samsung previously introduced on its Galaxy S model of the year. The processor that powers the notebook is typically the same as the one that debuts on the Galaxy S. The only unique feature of the recent Galaxy Note is its name.

Samsung’s future is foldable

If you’re looking for something innovative these days, whether it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 2, you’re looking at Samsung’s collapsible efforts. These devices feature the additional screen space and features demanded by productivity-conscious users. Like Samsung’s flex mode, they take advantage of the foldable screen design to display between the display area and dedicated controls. To split. The biggest drawbacks to foldable phones to date are durability and price, and Samsung is rumored to be considering pushing up the former and lowering the latter (or at least ridiculing foldable phones. Make it cheaper).

Samsung is not only supporting the holiday sale, but also a business-oriented debate that a marquee phone release is needed later this year to keep Apple and its fall iPhone updates out of the spotlight. there is. But that’s easy enough for Samsung to deal with. A schedule showing rumored product releases over the next six months has been leaked this week, indicating that Samsung will have a low-priced Galaxy S21 FE to highlight in August. I was also able to see an update to the foldable phone that Samsung reportedly working on. It’s a lot of potentially interesting phones, and extra phablets don’t take up space.

The Galaxy Note should have been good in the long run, but it’s no longer a unique sight in the smartphone scene, as its key features have been adopted by other devices and become parrots. Samsung has abolished its product name in style, and the last big one has already been reflected on other phones, so it’s better to pay attention to the next big one.

