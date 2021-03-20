Amazon India Probe: Antitrust authorities say the report supports evidence of incentives for some sellers





India’s antitrust agency on Friday confirmed the evidence received by Reuters reports that Amazon.com has given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on the Indian platform, a survey of US e-commerce giants Told the court that it caused.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced in January 2020 that it is investigating after receiving complaints from a group of traders that Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart are promoting preferred sellers. However, the investigation into alleged competition law violations was put on hold as the two companies filed a court complaint.

Madhavi Goradia Divan, India’s additional solicitor general on behalf of CCI, read part of a Reuters report to a judge in the Karnataka High Court and said in the original complaint while insisting on resuming the investigation on Friday. It confirms what was done. ” ..

The Reuters story, published last month, was based on Amazon’s internal documents from 2012 to 2019. Over the years, Amazon has been revealed to help a small number of sellers thrive on the platform, offer discounted rates, and reduce special deals. A major tech maker.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Divan’s statement in court.

Amazon states that it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller in the market” and “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner.”

CCI’s allegations in this case came after this week’s Watchdog submitted a media cutout, including Reuters’ story, to court as part of its exhibit.

Referencing the Amazon document cited in a Reuters article, Mr Divan said CCI’s director of research could request the document from the company to investigate.

Indian retailers, an important part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support base, are slamming Amazon’s platform to a small number of big sellers and e-commerce companies to harm their business. I have long claimed to be engaged. The company states that it complies with all Indian laws.

Divan read in court for about 15 minutes from Reuters’ story. This included the discovery that in early 2019, about 35 of over 400,000 Amazon sellers in India accounted for about two-thirds of online sales.

She also showed that Amazon is deeply involved in expanding big sellers on a platform named Cloudtail, even though Cloudtail has publicly stated that it will get the same privileges as other vendors. I referred to the document cited in.

“Do you do it for all sellers,” Divan said, referring to Amazon. “These are the questions that must be asked.”

After the publication of Reuters’ article, the executive office of India’s financial crime control agency asked Amazon for information and documents related to its domestic operations, Reuters reported last week.

