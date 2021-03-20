What Does Google’s Privacy Sandbox Mean for Internet Governance





Experts say that Google’s initiative is a European-led regulatory focus on the 2018 General Data Protection Regulation, future e-privacy regulations, and a series of other legislative amendments, including draft Digital Services Act and Digital Market Act. I think it is motivated by growing concerns. French data protection regulators have recently fined Google US $ 120 million for illegal use of tracking cookies, and Google continues to investigate cookie practices by Irish and UK data protection authorities. Consumer privacy efforts include the California Consumer Privacy Act and its successor, the California Privacy Rights Act (to be enacted in January 2023), and Virginia and other states.

And the privacy sandbox is just one of a few changes Google has recently announced in the name of user privacy. Others include updated settings and controls for Google Analytics products, coordinated application programming interface (API) permissions to block certain third-party browser extensions, and the removal of trusted contact emergency location sharing apps. , Automatic deletion of Google Drive trash can, etc. 30 days later. According to Google, the changes are motivated by the desire to keep pace with users’ expectations of online privacy. In fact, rival browsers such as Firefox and Safari blocked third-party cookies a few years ago. However, this is unlikely to be a complete story, as Chrome still dominates nearly 64% of the browser market share.

In fact, a closer look reveals that many of the changes Google has announced aren’t as privacy-enhancing as they seem. For example, an upgrade to Google Analytics will allow advertisers to extend their insights using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to better integrate with Google Ads and improve cross-device measurement capabilities. This tells us that Google’s customers are advertisers, not people. Similarly, new efforts to block third-party browser extensions leave it to Google’s discretion to protect privacy and whether ad blocking extensions are malicious. It’s also unclear how redirecting users from a small list of trusted contacts to broadcast location data via Google Maps is a better deal for privacy. The same applies to proposals such as FLoC. In this proposal, privacy depends on the strength of the clustering algorithm and the size of the cohort (eventually increasing the risk of minorities and marginalized individuals).

But these tools, along with the privacy sandbox, share other commonalities, send more and more activity to Google’s own first-party ecosystem, and route everything through Google APIs and automation tools. Google claims that this change is designed to ensure that the incredible benefits of the open and accessible web continue to the next generation of the Internet, but Google’s first announcement The title is, in a sense, more appropriate than it looks: it represents the transition from the open web to a series of walled private gardens or digital territories, controlling the companies that own and control these ecosystems. Further fix. If Google is the first and only party, who needs a third party?

As such, Google’s privacy review is important because it represents a broader transition to digital space containment by using privately owned, opaque automation tools. And it’s not just Google. At Facebook’s F8 Developers Conference in 2019, Mark Zuckerberg famously stated that the future is private, adding: Over time, private social platforms will become even more important to our lives than Digital Town Square. Similarly, in the name of user privacy, Apple recently introduced additional requirements on the App Store, causing anti-competitive criticism from competitors and scrutiny by regulators around the world.

