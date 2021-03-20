How Financial Services Generate Innovation DNA





Paula OReilly, Managing Director of Accenture’s Financial Services Operations, said that innovation DNA helps banks keep their businesses running during difficult times, as well as the global pandemic, and helps banks grow. It describes it as its own underlying roadmap. ..

This illustrates the dual nature of innovation DNA. Incorporating this approach into large-scale banking is important for sustainability, but it also forms the basic framework for growth. According to OReilly, banks with an innovative DNA culture will continue to be positioned to meet the ever-changing needs of both customers and employees and to build and launch new features faster and on a larger scale. ..

How does innovation DNA affect operations?

In principle, innovation DNA acts as a digital guideline for banks to improve their services on a large scale. In fact, O’Reilly emphasizes two important approaches.

Detach the application from the legacy infrastructure. As Accenture discovered in a recent survey, more than 90% of banks now operate at least a moderate number of workloads in the cloud, but 45 are happy with the results of the current cloud. It’s just%. Improving outcomes means deploying innovation DNA and decoupling applications from legacy infrastructure as they move to the cloud. This allows banks to build a platform that is flexible and can use agile techniques to run new technologies such as APIs and microservices alongside legacy systems, Accenture said.

BIZTECH Details: How banks use AI to provide a personalized experience.

These new technologies load DNA by experimenting and determining where banks are best suited to implement solutions such as blockchain technology and applied intelligence, and creating unique business solutions that set them apart from their competitors. This is an area where you can create maps.

Why do financial companies need innovation DNA?

Lower costs and increased adoption of cloud frameworks across financial markets mean that technology is no longer a driver of discrimination. The customer experience now offers significant competitiveness, and banks that offer a customized and connected consumer experience stand out from the crowd.

This is the basic feature of innovation DNA. By separating key services from older architectures and introducing cutting-edge technology, enterprises can navigate the current COVID-19 market, adapt to the expectations of new experiences, and create a culture that drives digital transformation. I can.

According to OReilly, innovation DNA is important when financial companies decide their course in the post-pandemic world. By combining technology and human ingenuity, using sentiment analysis and more to build digital personalities for chatbots and digital interfaces, and most importantly, knowing when to turn customers to humans, innovation DNA It provides the foundation for creating a compelling customer experience. Make them right.

