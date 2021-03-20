Clubhouse causes fear of surveillance storming Saudi Arabia





Political Reform, Racism, Transgender Rights The audio app Clubhouse has unleashed an unrestricted debate on topics considered dangerously sensitive in Saudi Arabia, but fears of surveillance have left users of authoritarian nations. I was surprised.

Invitation-only apps banned by Chinese censorship are gaining momentum in parts of the Gulf, causing bold conversations in countries known to limit freedom of speech.

The most provocative seems to be happening in a chat room focused on Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, nationalist vandalism and government crackdowns on online critics have significantly curbed discussions on other platforms.

This is the popularity of the app, where some Kingdom users are proposing to sell Clubhouse invitations on Twitter, emphasizing a suppressed desire for debate and debate, despite fears of surveillance. I am.

“Clubhouses are thriving because of the large number of Saudi intellectuals who are interested in discussing multiple topics that may be considered taboo or censored in the public sphere,” the United States said. Amani al-Ahmadhi, a Saudi-American activist based in AFP, told AFP.

However, after Ahmadhi recently hosted a chat on “racism in Saudi Arabia,” Twitter was spilled with screenshots and videos revealing participants’ identities and opinions, as well as conspiracy theories about their motives.

This tactic, which caused fear that app users might be being monitored, showed a violation of the rules set by Clubhouse, which prohibits recording conversations.

A similar clubhouse room created to discuss the recent release of prison activist Lujain al-Hasruhl threatened to expose them to the public, according to session sources. After that, it had to be closed.

“I see Saudi Arabian trolls bringing clubhouse conversations to Twitter by recording people and hashtagging them,” said Ahmadi.

“This is still a new platform and there are many security concerns.”

Clubhouse did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on the reported violation.

“Free thinking” Many people say “I’m in the kingdom” or “I’m a sensitive place” as a sign that some people may already be self-censoring on the platform. We will start the discussion on the condition that we are in. The app told AFP.

However, despite the risks, many Saudis participate in bohemian debates, mostly captivating the zeitgeist of the young population.

In a chat room, a Saudi woman lamented the lack of civil liberties in absolute monarchy.

According to participants, “thinking freely comes at a great cost and can cost you your life and send you to jail,” she said.

“We are not barn animals … the right to think and protest like any other country. This is the simplest right of a citizen.”

In another example, Saudi Arabia praised the new employment opportunities for women in the kingdom, but said they cost enormous amounts of money.

“We are now on the road to equality,” she said.

“But many Saudi men are outraged and ask,” Why do women have more job opportunities than I do? “

In another example, a transgender woman in the kingdom shared her chilling experience of being publicly groped and harassed.

Such unrestrained conversations that “fill in the void” have sparked a fierce call for state regulation from government supporters.

“The pain that the debate can create can harm society as a whole without organizational or ethical constraints,” Salman al-Dossary said in a Saudi newspaper column, “Clubhouse Moral.” I wrote in “The Dilemma”.

In an online video, Saudi scholar Fahd Al Otaibi even says that clubhouses pose a risk to the kingdom’s national security.

There was no official comment from the Saudi authorities.

App users in Saudi Arabia say it’s only a matter of time before the pro-government trolls can control platform activity, just as they did on Twitter.

Government-backed cyber forces are invading Twitter, threatening kingdom critics, distorting online stories, and at the same time using a platform to drive ambitious government reforms.

In recent years, political critics have been imprisoned for tweets, emphasizing that social media has become a weapon of authoritarian domination, campaign officials said.

“Clubhouses are now filling a big gap. The popularity of the Gulf shows that people are waiting for a new way to express their opinions, explore ideas and discuss freely without censorship. “Masu,” said the Kawaakibi Foundation, a group of Middle Eastern activists.

“I’m worried that the Saudi government will crack down on banning apps, like Twitter in recent years, or arrest people for exercising their right to free speech by monitoring rooms,” Gatnash said. Told AFP.

Does WhatsApp’s new privacy policy mean the end of your privacy? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

