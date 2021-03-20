Regaining competition in search optimization and potential antitrust reforms – University of Baltimore Law Review





I. Introduction

In a long-awaited move, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed an antitrust proceeding against high-tech conglomerate Google LLC (Google) for search optimization and exclusive and exclusive practices in the advertising market.[1] The complaint on page 57 claims to have Google [illegally] We used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and expand our dominance in the market for popular search services, search advertising, and common search text advertising. .. .. ..[2] DOJ is Google’s behavior[ve] It hurt consumers by curbing innovation, reducing choices, and reducing the quality of search services. .. .. ..[3]

The complaint focuses on a series of exclusive contracts that Google has signed with mobile technology companies such as Apple.[4] Through these agreements, Google is the default popular search engine pre-installed on billions of mobile devices and also prohibits pre-installation of competitors’ products.[5] Google has also signed contracts with other major smartphone makers to require all users of the Android operating system to pre-install search engines by default. This gives you control over both Android and IOS mobile platforms.[6] This allowed Google to enforce incentives for its products throughout the mobile tech industry, dramatically cooling competition by holding these devices exclusively.[7] In addition, advertisers using Google products must pay for the monopoly of Google search ads and general search text ads.[8] Google is a leader in the search advertising sector, and using their products is virtually inevitable.[9] Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. Pointed out that these allegations are seriously flawed because users are free to use other search engines (Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, etc.). Best service.[10] The proceedings, which originated in an investigation that took more than 16 months, have been one of the most important challenges for tech companies’ market power since the 1998 antitrust proceedings against Microsoft.[11] While the DOJ was investigating this issue, several other states conducted their own parallel investigations.[12] In December, more than 30 states worked together to file another proceeding against a tech company.[13]

II.Antitrust Concerns

By regulating certain anti-competitive practices, antitrust laws aim to protect the free market and protect consumers from predatory business practices.[14] The first of these laws, the Sherman Act, was enacted in 1890, prohibiting unfair rigging, price-fixing, and the creation of monopolies.[15] The Sherman Act, in its plain language, applies only to trade or commerce, but has been interpreted over the years to give the DOJ broad regulatory powers over most anti-competitive practices.[16] In 1998, DOJ filed a similar proceeding against Microsoft, admitting that antitrust laws prohibit anti-competitive agreements by high-tech monopolies. [that] Requires pre-installed defaults[s] .. .. .. ..[17] The DOJ claims that Google was the modern monopoly gatekeeper to the Internet, and that Google used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and extend control of search optimization.[18]

The term Google is no longer just a name, but is adopted in modern society as a common phrase related to searching for something on the Internet.[19] This shows how much the company has become the dominant player in the search engine market.[20] Last year, Google accounted for almost 90% of all search queries in the United States and generated about $ 34.3 billion in search revenue.[21] By limiting search competition and overwhelming advertising competition, Google allegedly violated antitrust laws, reduced the quality of available information, and adversely affected consumers.[22] Despite its impressive revenue, Google is known as the zero-price market.[23] The term refers to a company that provides consumers with free services and profits from other means such as advertising and data mining.[24] Critics argue that the Sherman Act of 1890 was outdated and failed to develop an appropriate response to the zero-price market.[25]

III. The future of Google and the zero-price market

The DOJ is using Sherman Act to thwart Google’s anti-competitive behavior and restore competition for US consumers, advertisers, and all companies that currently rely on the Internet economy.[26] At this time, the DOJ is not pursuing a specific remedy, but remedies may be offered in the form of fines, sales, or changes in business practices.[27] It can take years for the proceedings to be resolved, but Google is expected to dramatically change its behavior and reduce expansion efforts in the meantime.[28] If Google can reach a settlement agreement with DOJas, they may be able to prevent a complete sale by rebuilding their business model, as in the case of Microsoft.[29] The outcome of this proceeding, as we know it, could change the technology industry and lead to new innovations and competition in the search engine market.[30]

The proceedings will also be a major test of current antitrust law and could trigger a broader movement of government action against Big Tech.[31] Big tech companies are being scrutinized more and more by political authorities, and many are divided on how to properly regulate their power.[32] Historically, to regulate monopoly activity, you need to show that a monopoly exists and charges your customers a higher price than the competitive market. This is difficult to show in zero-price markets such as search optimization.[33] Some argue that antitrust laws need to be amended to explain the digital age, where many products are free and can be more difficult to prove harm to consumers. .. .. ..[34] This ideological change could usher in future antitrust legislation for companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Apple.[35] As these types of cases become more common, many of the standard tools used by modern antitrust analysts will be difficult or impossible to use in the presence of zero prices and will need to be reformed. There is a possibility of becoming.[36] Regardless of the outcome, Big Tech was informed of the fact that outdated antitrust laws would no longer be available.[37]

* Michael Blanchard is a sophomore at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a staff editor for law reviews, and a member of the Honorary Committee. Michael is also Professor William Hubbard’s Research Assistant and Chairman of the Business and Tax Law Association’s Public Relations Committee. He was recently appointed to the Royal Graham Shannon House III Honor Society as a prominent scholar. Last summer, Michael interned with the prestigious Robert N. McDonald at the Court of Appeals of Maryland and worked as a Summer Associate for Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Coldwell, and Berkowitz PCs. Through their summer legal internship program.

