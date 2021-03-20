6 HR Technology Startups to Pay Attention To





The new tools on display at Spring HR Tech show HR leaders how to leverage innovation to improve talent and DEI within COVID-19.

Last year, the HR department created many new obstacles to overcome, from increased employee stress associated with pandemics and social unrest to new demands for learning and employee connectivity caused by the new remote environment. .. As the dust is just beginning to settle, employers can look to the hardships of HR innovation in search of help in overcoming these challenges.

Some of these new tools were introduced in the spotlight session “Six Emerging HR Tech Start-Ups to Put On Your Rider Now,” which was featured at the first ever Spring HR Technology Conference & Exposition until Friday.

mental health

Unmindcan can help HR put a finger on the pulsation of the overall well-being of employees in the organization.

The platform provides employees with bite-sized, interactive courses to measure calmness and well-being. Employees are then directed to tools or audio / video messages on the fly to help them focus, sleep, and more.

Employers also have access to real-time dashboards that highlight anonymous data, such as the number of registrants and active users.

Unmind representatives need to stop thinking of mental health as binary in live demos.

Recruitment of human resources

The two new platforms featured in the session appear to help employers hire in a growing virtual world.

Hourlyis is designed to help organizations quickly connect managers with hourly candidates and has been particularly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quincy Valencia, Vice President of Product Innovation at Hourly, hires hiring teams, most often managers, hiring HR professionals, but bears hiring responsibilities tagged with all other operational concerns. I am. ..

An important design principle is to get rid of waste in advance, she said. If the Hourly chatbot can’t answer your question or feel frustrated, our live support team will seamlessly take over the conversation and guide you through the process.

In addition, PredictiveHire uses AI capabilities to analyze the responses of five conversational questions presented to candidates.

To maintain or improve the employer’s brand, all candidates, whether successful or not, receive insights into their answers, along with coaching tips.

According to CEO Barbara Heyman, instead of receiving a thank you message for applying the standardized message, you can send thousands or millions of personal feedback within minutes.

She added that it was the end of the ghost.

Guidance on transition

And when it’s time to separate employees from employers, such as resignation or furlough, the FutureFit AI platform facilitates the transition and guides employees on their next career move, both internally and externally. Useful for.

FutureFit AI COO Taylor Stockton said that as digital transformation accelerates, layoffs will only increase in frequency and scale, as well as greater transparency and public scrutiny of the negative effects of layoffs. Companies are rethinking layoffs. At Spring HR Tech.

He added that the platform will generate a set of personalized career path proposals as possible transition paths based on data such as skills, job titles, and locations. This algorithm analyzes not only the data, but also the most demanded local labor market or careers within the enterprise and those that are expected to grow over time.

Safety and culture

Other vendors on display at Spotlight SessionincludeWork Shield are a one-stop shop for reporting workplace incidents. This allows organizations to investigate them through third-party legal professionals, allowing employers to maintain a fair investigation.

It also emphasizes Eskalara, a platform aimed at improving employee retention, productivity and growth by fusing HR data with employee sentiment to generate a real-time view of DEI and corporate culture. it was done.

The practice of best-in-class diversity, fairness and inclusion is the practice of best-in-class people, says Dane Holmes, co-founder and CEO of Eskalaras. When solving the greatest talent challenges DEIyou can solve any talent, operational or strategic challenge.

He added that DEI includes more than hiring a Diversity Chief Officer and requiring all employees to attend a one-hour annual training session. A comprehensive organization-wide commitment to do things and create a new and improved work culture.

If you missed one of the demonstrations at the Spring HR Technology conference, you can watch it on demand here.

