PlayStation 5 has a new VR system and Sony unveiled its hardware for the first time





Sony’s new PlayStation 5 VR controller.

Sony

Sony manufactures a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5. We first saw the new system on Thursday and announced a new VR-specific controller. This is the successor to the PlayStation VR headset for PlayStation 4 released. 2016. For more stories, see Business Insider.

Sony’s popular PlayStation 5 has yet another new style of gamepad, the company announced Thursday.

The new, unnamed controller is specifically intended for use with the new PlayStation 5 VR headset, which acts as the successor to the PlayStation 4 VR headset.

Similar to the DualSense controller that comes with the PlayStation 5, the new VR controller can push back input using haptic feedback and “adaptive” triggers.

“Each VR controller (left and right) contains an adaptive trigger button that adds a tactile tension when pressed, similar to what you see on a DualSense controller,” said a senior VP of PlayStation platform planning and management. One Hideaki Nishino said in a blog post. “If you’ve played PS5 games, you’re used to the tension of the L2 or R2 buttons when you press a button, such as when you pull a bow and shoot an arrow.”

The controller design is, in particular, very different from the previous PlayStation gamepad designs.

The controller surrounds your hand and splits the button layout and analog stick configuration that PlayStation players are accustomed to. Each controller has two face buttons, one analog stick, and one trigger. The new VR controller replaces the shoulder button with a “grip” button instead of including the trigger and shoulder button like the traditional PlayStation gamepad.

“The“ grip ”button can be used to pick up objects in the game,” Nishino gave as an example.

In particular, it can be used in combination with another new feature of the gamepad. The controller sees where your finger is without player input.

“The controller can detect your finger without pressing the area where you put your thumb, index, or middle finger,” says Nishino. “This allows us to make more natural gestures with our hands during gameplay.” Similar functionality already exists in other VR gamepads, such as the controller sold by Facebook’s Oculus division.

Sony hasn’t yet debuted the look of new VR headsets intended to use these controllers, but says it won’t be available until at least next year.

