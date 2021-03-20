Governor Cuomo announces opening university in Buffalo’s new downtown incubator





Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the University at Buffalo today announced the grand opening of UB’s new business incubator in downtown Buffalo. The Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Life Sciences Incubator is designed as a collaborative and diverse network that provides entrepreneurs with the support and tools they need to move from concept to formation to profit.

“New York is working tirelessly to promote the commercialization of new technologies that ultimately grow private investment and employment where ideas are born,” said Governor Cuomo. “Incubator @CBLS brings together the best and brightest in the tech industry to help grow the innovation economy in western New York, recover more strongly from the COVID crisis and move the local economy forward.”

“Buffalo has a renowned heritage as a powerful center of innovation,” said Kathy Hochul. “The University at Buffalo Incubator @CBLS further strengthens this legacy by supporting entrepreneurship and providing the ecosystem needed to foster and nurture start-ups. New York is a technology. Economic growth, creating high-paying jobs in western New York, and the path to a better future after a led pandemic. ”

Incubator @CBLS is a component of a larger innovation hub, working with the UB, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jacobs Institute, and Hauptmann to support startup formation and growth through the initiative of the State University of New York at Buffalo. It’s a $ 32 million initiative. -Woodward Medical Institute (HWI) and Kaleida Health.

UB’s Satish K. “The University at Buffalo has always been committed to tackling the greatest challenges of society, and our innovations have improved the lives of people in western New York and around the world. Now, this new incubator is The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus can dramatically accelerate the commercialization of undergraduate research innovation while furthering its mission by providing students with an ecosystem that fosters the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders inside and outside the region. We are very grateful. We thank the state leaders for their enthusiastic support for our work and our continued commitment to the vibrancy of western New York. ”

Christina Orsi, UB’s Vice President of Economic Development, said: Entrepreneurs who are eager to connect with the founders of other startups, UB students and business mentors and work together to contact us about opportunities. ”

Eric Gartler, Deputy Commissioner, President and CEO of Empire State Development, said: It can help accelerate and accelerate our post-pandemic recovery and build for the future. ”

Dr. Candice S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center “We contribute to new ideas and energies that have the potential to improve lives in New York State and both western New York and around the world. We are proud to partner with all the innovators and entrepreneurs we have. “

Dr. Edward Snell, CEO of HWI, said, “We are excited to see an innovative entrepreneur-led company next to Incubator @ CBLS and access to structural biology services at the Hauptmann Woodward Medical Institute, including a new cryo-EM center. I am doing it. “

Bill Maggio, CEO of the Jacobs Institute, said: “Celebrating the opening of this unique incubator. The Jacobs Institute praises our efforts to provide state-of-the-art facilities, combined with entrepreneurial expertise, student talent, funding and more. Innovation Hubs A variety of regions Will promote the commercialization of new start-ups. ”

The 42,000-square-foot startup accelerator includes coworking space, meeting room, high-tech event space, collaboration area, private office suite, lab space and full kitchen. Entrepreneurs can collaborate in an open workspace or rent a dedicated desk to scale up to a completely private office as the team evolves.

For life sciences and other companies in need of lab facilities, Incubator @ CBLS has a wet lab and dry lab with a wide range of equipment and equipment access that is unique compared to other local incubators.

In addition to square feet and amenities, Incubator @ CBLS provides businesses with an extensive network of business mentorship, training and support. UB staff and resident entrepreneurs guide startups and curate faculty and technology professionals, student talent, funding and investors, equipment and technology, and connections with business leaders.

The benefits and services of Incubator @ CBLS tenants will lead to significant cost savings, including the ability to operate tax-free through STARTUP-NY. This provides new and expanding businesses with the opportunity to operate on qualified university campuses tax-free for 10 years. For legal services through the UB Entrepreneurship Law Center.

Christina Orsi, UB’s Vice President of Economic Development, said: Affordable membership, flexible space, short-term leasing options. Combining facilities, expertise, equipment and student talent, this place is a unique place to help businesses significantly accelerate their growth by moving innovation from ideas to markets. ”

People who are dedicated to growing their business in western New York are invited to join. Entrepreneurs can explore the incubation space and contact us now at buffalo.edu / incubators.

Senator Tim Kennedy said, “The city of Buffalo continues to nurture energy and innovation, transforming technology outlooks and nurturing cutting-edge ideas. New York to Buffalo’s long-term catalyst incubator @CBLS. Praise your investment. Economic growth. “

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said: Friendly to startups, including opportunities to improve diversity and fairness. We look forward to reading about our future success stories. ”

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said: “The growth of the technology economy is essential to continue the urban transformation that makes Buffalo a city of opportunity for everyone by attracting, retaining and building the next generation of Buffalo residents. New UB Incubator This Is a perfect complement to what’s happening at Seneca One in Douglas Development at the southern end of the downtown corridor, home of M & T Bank’s TechHub and several other new tech companies. Buffalo’s $ 1 billion funding Thanks to Governor Cuomo for doing this. We manufacture the UB Incubator, which is part of the $ 32 million Innovation Hub, the economic engine for Buffalo’s growth. “

“UB’s business incubator in Amherst has been a key success in bringing entrepreneurial energy and innovation along with technology and resources, and making ideas a reality,” said Mark Poloncals, executive of Erie County. A success template will come to downtown Buffalo. Build on the connections and networks that have helped other businesses grow and prosper. ”

Visit UBSmugmug for photos of the incubator @CBLS.

