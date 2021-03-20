Is the Windblume Ode bow good?





The Wind Bloom Aether is a bow that can be obtained during the Genshin Impact Wind Room Invitation / Wind Bloom Festival event. But the question still remains: is Windblume Ode a good or bad weapon?

Note: For more information on the game, see the Genshin Impact Guide and Features Hub. Also see the version 1.4 overview and the main page of the Windblume Festival premiere event.

Genshin Impact: Get the Wind Bloom Aether Bow

Wind Bloom Aude Bows can be found at the Genshin Impact Wind Bloom Festival event shop. It costs 700 unique collaboration coupons. On the other hand, each piece of The Visible Winds, a unique and sophisticated material, requires 500 unique collaboration coupons.

The idea is to complete the Peculiar Wonderland Challenge to earn 200 coupons for each run. At this particular stage of the activity, you can collect up to 1,200 coupons, which is enough to grab a bow and one refined material.

Benefits

Windblume Ode’s bow has a basic proficiency as a stat. There is also a perk called “Wind Bloom Wish” that increases the character’s attack power by 16% for 6 seconds when using elemental skills.

Is Windblume Ode something good and worth it for a while?

The perks may sound good on paper until you realize that the duration of the effect is so short that it makes little difference. In fact, four-star weapons such as Rust, The Stringless, Prototype Crescent, and Blackcliff Warbow tend to scale better. These are also great for characters such as Venti, Ganyu and Childe / Tartaglia.

So what niche does Windblume Ode occupy? Well, assuming you don’t have a better weapon for your bow-wielding character, it could be a viable option. In addition, the perk becomes active as soon as you cast an elemental skill (that is, summoning Oz with a fishle also boosts Raven’s ATK). Similarly, you can complete the Peculiar Wonderland Challenge when the next stage becomes available in the next few days. You can collect more coupons for additional refined materials and get an ATK bonus of 36%. Sadly, no matter how level the weapon is, the duration of the effect will be shorter.

Speaking of leveling, Windblume Ode boosts EXP gain while the invitation to the Windblume / Windblume Festival event is in progress. The EXP boost is similar to what the Festering Desire sword had during the version 1.2 “Chalk Prince and Dragon” event. Sadly, the sword is one of the prizes that Genshin Impact players will love, and the Windblume Ode bow is inferior to that.

Genshin Impact can be obtained from the official website. See the Guides and Features Hub for more information. See also an overview of version 1.4 and the main page of the Windblume Festival.

