Rhode Island and Google Offer Virtual Career Center





Rhode Island, like many other states, sees record high unemployment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Back to Work RI in hopes of responding to a pandemic and strengthening the economy.

Back to Work RI is a public-private partnership designed to help Rhode Islanders looking for a job. State-led initiatives work with employers throughout the state to develop and hire job seekers.

This mission led to the creation of the Virtual Career Center (VCC), which was developed in partnership with Google Cloud and the non-profit Research Improving People’s Lives (RIPL). The VCC platform built by Maven Wave helps to form a connection between job seekers and employment opportunities using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform is planned, designed and implemented with a focus on usability through a team of Google’s professional services organizations, and customer engineers work closely with the State Department of Labor Training (DLT) and RIPL.

Creating VCC

Perhaps what sets the virtual platform apart is the creative approach that partners have taken when designing it.

As Sarah Blusiewicz, Assistant Director of Workforce Development at DLT, explained, the team needed to determine exactly what this business would look like in a virtual environment. Prior to 2020, business was entirely direct in the office environment, as Rhode Island had several physical career centers throughout the state with career coaches and specialists.

To adapt this process to the new platform, the DLT team and Google have teamed up on how to design the website to be intuitive, what the VCC front desk looks like, and the terminology used or used. It was user friendly.

“Actually, we were trying to find a way to take a technology-driven approach to this task, away from the physical office space,” explains Blusiewicz.

According to Todd Schroeder, director of digital strategy for the public sector at Google Cloud, envisioning this process in another way was a huge paradigm shift. The collaboration considered all stakeholders, including ideas from top management as well as ideas from process-savvy staff.

“It ultimately designed a better end result for job seekers and employers,” Schroeder said.

The urgency caused by the pandemic required the DLT team not only to think from a different angle, but to do it on a very tight schedule. Many projects of this size and complexity can take a year or more, but VCC was created in a few weeks. Schroeder explained that partners worked swiftly to achieve continuous releases through a series of sprints, enabling prioritized improvements.

What technology brings

Google Cloud’s involvement opens the door to a wide range of features with tools such as BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, and the Cloud Talent Solution API that enhances VCC. The platform is also compatible with applications such as Google Calendar and Google Meet, simplifying the process of scheduling and conducting interviews. It includes tools such as Google Docs and Gmail that many users are already familiar with.

“It was all GSuite technology that I think Google made its own project,” explains Blusiewicz. “We really wanted it to be an easy transition, a technology that feels like we’ve been using it for years, even though it was really new.”

Some aspects of the program are entirely new, but the data is not stored on a separate system than the regular UI data. Rhode Island has data storage procedures and protocols, and Google has added its own layer of security measures, including meeting numerous certifications such as FedRAMP through Workspace and the Google Cloud platform.

“The Career Center platform runs on the cloud itself, a technology platform that is safely devised, designed and built from scratch,” Schroeder explains.

Perhaps the most striking feature of VCC is the use of machine learning technology and artificial intelligence. This greatly increases the chances of creating a strong match between job seekers and employers.

VCC has AI machine learning algorithms built in, so the platform becomes “smarter” as more people use it. The algorithm continuously improves accuracy and creates a better pairing. Users can be paired with successful jobs by people in similar locations, or based on a matching skill set from the user’s resume.

Inevitably born during a pandemic, VCC connects Rhode Islanders and continues to operate on the latest intuitive systems. As Blusiewicz explained, they were able to turn tragic moments into moments of change in the way governments serve customers.

