Canada plays a leading role in the clean technology revolution | Voice of America





Halifax, Nova Scotia-If technology innovation holds the key to mitigating the threat of global climate change, the Government of Canada and the private technology sector believe there are several answers.

Although less than one-eighth the population of the United States, Canadian companies have been named Best of the Year in the last two years by a North American company survey by Cleantech Group, a consultancy that promotes San Francisco-based technology solutions. It is. To global warming.

While rating the United States as number one in the field as a whole, the annual Global Clean Tech Innovation Index consultancy ranks Canada as number two in the world, just above Germany. China is on the top 10 of the list, as well as Slovenia, which is one of several countries in Eastern Europe that excels in some technical means.

Clean technology, the focus of Canada

According to Yara El Helou, Media Relations Advisor to Innovation, Science and Economic Development, a government agency that funds clean technology or clean tech projects, good global climate is good for the national economy.

The federal government aims to make Canada the most competitive country in the world for clean technology companies, El Helou told VOA. Since 2016, we have made a series of major investments in clean technology research, development, demonstration, adoption, and support for accelerating the growth of clean technology companies, including climate technology start-ups.

El Helou added that Canada was the first country to measure clean tech and environment-related products and services at the national level and promise to publish this data on a regular basis. Clean technology contributed more than $ 28.8 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019. Of this, approximately $ 7.05 billion worth of clean technology products and services were exported.

“Clean Tech Playground”

2020 Report Advantage Canada: Rebuilding Supply Chain Investment Opportunities After COVID-19, According to Invest in Canada and consulting firm KPMG, KPMG calls Canada a clean tech playground.

The report states that Clean Tech accounts for 3.2% of Canada’s GDP, with an average annual growth rate of 5.6% for expanding Clean Tech companies.

Government support is just one of the reasons Canada has succeeded in this area, said Steve Oldham, CEO of Carbon Engineering at the Global Cleantech 100 North American Company of the Year this year.

Oldham told VOA that Canada has a good system to support early-stage businesses. Governments in various sectors have done a very good job of helping early-stage businesses, which are difficult in the first few years.

But he added that the country also benefits from an environment-focused population with a high awareness of environmental issues and a passion for environmental protection.

But obviously there will always be outliers for it, he admits.

And third, Oldham said Canada has major environmental problems. The need to solve climate problems is familiar to many Canadians.

He explained that Canadians are experiencing direct environmental damage because much of Canada’s economy is based on the extraction of natural resources in areas of environmental damage such as energy and mining.

“Highly trained workforce”

Stephen Beatty, chair of Canada’s KPMG Global City Center of Excellence, told VOA that Canada’s benefits also include a highly trained and significant workforce across diverse and multi-sectoral sectors.

He said Canada is considered a world leader in hydrogen technology and has significant growth potential in the real estate sector by shifting to less impacted buildings.

Beatty said he hopes the country will continue to be a pacesetter in the clean energy sector, no matter which party controls the federal government. He said market conditions would continue no matter who came to power.

For Kathleen Funke, communications and government manager of the private sector Natural Forces, the key to clean technology is community involvement at every stage of the game.

Her company is building clean energy projects for indigenous communities in Canada and Ireland, colleges and other communities. Its office is located in the Atlantic city of Halifax, far from the major technology hubs of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

“Come to Canada’s Atlantic,” said Funke when asked if there was a message for people with a technical background who were considering moving to Canada. Things are busy here. We certainly got the resources.

