Motorola Moto G60 midranger with 120Hz display and 108MP camera





Motorola recently announced the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India. The company will soon launch the Moto G100 as a global version of EdgeS. But that’s not the case. Motorola will not stop expanding the Moto G series and will soon introduce the Moto G60.Read Also-First sale of Moto G30 in India today at 12:00 pm on Flipkart: Price, Launch Offer

The key specs and features of the smartphone have been leaked, and by its appearance it could be quite a midranger. Let’s see what the device can bring to the table. Read Also-Motorola Moto G10 Power Review: Where is the Power?

The main specifications of Moto G60 were leaked

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Motorola Moto G60 is codenamed “Hanoip” and is expected to enter Latin America and Europe. This could be part of the first launch.Read Also-Motorola Moto G100 is set to arrive worldwide on March 25th

It is also said that this device comes with different model numbers (XT2135-1, XT2135-2, and XT2147-1), probably due to different markets being released.

In terms of specs, the main aspect is expected to be a 6.78-inch Full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 108-megapixel rear camera. There is a main 108 megapixel camera with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 16 megapixel wide-angle lens with an OV16A1Q sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The front camera can stand at 32 megapixels.

Not all Moto G60 models may get a 108 megapixel camera setup. For model number XT2147-1, we recommend using a 64-megapixel OmniVision camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front snapper.

Other leaked details include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and the possibility of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G chip. Smartphones are most likely to run Android 11, which is close to inventory.

Will the Moto G60 change the situation for Motorola?

Motorola seems to be focusing on midrangers, and it may help to gain popularity by launching one with a high refresh rate and the trend concept of a 108 megapixel camera.

This helps the company compete with something like the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The XiaomiMi10i also comes with a 120Hz display, a 108MP camera, and the latest Samsung Galaxy A52 (same price category).

However, it should be noted that including these specifications alone will not work. Motorola also needs to optimize the experience for these inclusions to work properly. Let’s see how Motorola arranges the Moto G60.

There is not enough information about when to arrive, so we have to wait for the official words. So pay attention to this space!

