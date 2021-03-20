Spring 2021 Season: Google Doodle Celebrate Equinox with Hedgehog and Flower Animation





This spring season is welcomed by Google with colorful graffiti featuring animated hedgehogs along with fresh flowers and leaves. In 2021, the Northern Hemisphere spring season begins on March 20th and ends on June 21st. Following winter and the summer before it, spring flourishes as the flora of the Earth blooms and is marked with cute animated graffiti. In the hills, the spring season is also marked as the time when the snow begins to melt and the soil temperature rises.

Google, which celebrated the first day of the 2021 spring season known as the vernal equinox, posted an animated Doodle on its homepage on Saturday. The graffiti shows a hedgehog depicting a prosperous season.

The animated hedgehog on Google Doodle, unlike the traditional sharp spines on its back, carries vibrant flowers, buds, and leaves to represent the blooming spring.

By clicking on Google Doodle, users can view the results of the spring season from various web pages.

According to meteorologists, the temperature is moderate during the spring season as the Earth’s axis tilts more with respect to the Sun, resulting in longer sunlight on the planet. It is also called regeneration and rejuvenation.

The vernal equinox occurs when the sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere as it passes through the equator. On the spring equinox day, the length of day and night is almost the same.

Earlier, Google kicked off in 2021 with a special graffiti to commemorate New Year’s Eve. Featuring an animated cuckoo clock, the clock ticked the time from midnight to the end of 2020. The search giant described the New Year’s Eve graffiti as “the year of the cuckoo clock, but the clock in 2020 is ticking.” The countdown begins now, and when the clock hits midnight, the New Year spreads its wings.

