[World Oral Health Day] Meet 5 dental technician startups that are innovating to help you manage your oral health





When you say cheese, everyone smiles. However, those smiles often hide cavities, cavities, and cavities.

India has serious oral hygiene problems.

According to reports, 85 to 90 percent of adults and about 80 percent of children have tooth decay. The National Oral Health Program reveals that Indians often consider dental health less serious than physical health, thereby ignoring oral care. The program report also highlights another major issue. It is a shortage of dental professionals in India.

There are more. According to the NCBI report, India has the second highest number of cases of oral cancer.

Typical image

Obviously, we need to raise awareness.

Oral care giant Colgate launched the remote dental platform Dentists for Me in June last year with the aim of ensuring greater reach and access to Indian dentistry, allowing patients to contact specialist dentists nationwide during a pandemic. Helped to compete.

But that’s not enough. As a result, countries around the world celebrate World Oral Hygiene Day on March 20th, providing people with the knowledge, tools and treatments to maintain oral health. The date was declared in 2007, but the campaign did not take effect until 2013.

On this day, YourStory presents a list of dental technician startups focusing on dental care and its importance.

ToothSi

Mumbai-based dental startup Toothsi is a D2C aligner founded in 2018 by Dr. Arpi Mehta, Dr. Pravin Shetty, Dr. Manjul Jain, and Dr. Anirudh Kale. This startup offers tooth alignment treatments at home.

Arpi Mehta, co-founder of Tooth Si [Image Credit: ToothSi]

Currently based in Mumbai and Bangalore, Toothsi raised $ 5 million in a Series A round in January, expanded to more than 15 cities in India, enhanced back-end R & D and invested in technology.

The startup claims to have served more than 7,500 customers in 2020 and plans to serve more than 50,000 customers next year.

We are a full stack company that uses proprietary technology to manage home services and has a panel of doctors for consultation. In a statement, Dr. Alpi has a team of planner experts with their own labs to ensure that customers have a world-class experience at home.

Dentamitra

Bangalore-based Denta Mitra was launched in 2020 by Dr. Pranjan Mitra and Satyajeet Pradhan. We provide a dental app that diagnoses tooth problems through image processing using an artificial intelligence scanner.

The app also allows users to search for nearby dentists and doctors, make appointments and stay in touch with doctors via video calls.

Best dental practice-based back-end algorithms help users check their oral health and sweet scores, Satyajeet tells Your Story. We also offer dental spa and whitening services, sleep or sedation dentistry (for those who are afraid of dental treatment), and aromatherapy services to reduce anxiety and stress in patients after long-term treatment.

Bootstrapped startups are currently considering the first round of funding to grow their business.

Smile in hour

Smilein Hour, a DPIIT-approved dentistry startup, was founded in 2020 by Dr. Bharat Agravat to provide doctors with high-tech tools to make dentistry easier, faster and easier. ..

Smile in Hour is involved in product design, development, manufacturing, and rehabilitation services using analytics and management software systems for oral care applications.

The startup offers four products: the EndoDeck system, the OSMF Mouse Opening Treatment at Home Kit, the Spalon Smart Dental Implants Clinic, and the Dento Implara Deck.

We strive to provide the highest quality products for dental and medical fraternities, set new standards with innovative products, and win customers worldwide with proficiency, reputation, quality standards and humanity. I am.

MobiDent

Bangalore-based MobiDent was founded in 2014 by Dr. Deviaah Mapangada and Vivek Madappa. The startup offers a portable dental clinic in a suitcase, offering dental treatment at the front door at a very low cost.

In 2017, the startup raised a previous Series A funding round from New York-based Dan Gold Investment Corp. Prior to this, in 2016, we secured funding from the IIM-Ahmedabads Center for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

MobiDents’ patented “Dental Clinic in Suitcase” is an asset light model designed to address key challenges in the dental industry, such as the customer experience and the high cost of dental services in India.

According to Crunchbase, the startup currently operates in Bangalore, Pune, Mysore and Ahmedabad.

In November 2015, the startup was named one of the Top 10 Ideas of 19,000 Startup Ventures by the Economic Times Power of a Idea Contest. In March 2016, MobiDent was awarded the best startup idea by the Royal Academy of Engineering London.

MobiDent co-founders Vivek Madappa and Dr Devaiah Mapangada [ Image Credit: MobiDent]

DialDent

Delhi-Headquartered in NCR, Dial Dent was founded in 2015 by Vinod Giri. The startup offers on-site mobile dental care to corporate organizations and individuals at home and office. For home services, users can book via phone, SMS, or the official website.

When you post this, the startup will send you two doctors and high-tech portable dental equipment to comfortably provide quality dental services at home. The startup will also work with the company’s Human Resources or Administration department to set up a free health check camp on the premises of the office.

DialDent raised its first external funding in 2016.

Using state-of-the-art technology, we’ve removed the hassle of people’s lives by developing a world-class portable clinic that can be loaded into a van, unpacked, and installed anywhere in minutes.

“This allows you to set up a clinic at home, in the office, or anywhere. All you need is a dedicated corner or room and your attention,” the website says.

DialDent aims to establish itself as India’s largest dental care provider with the ability to make one million diagnoses and treatments a year.

