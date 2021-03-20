Top Apple and Epics executives will testify live at Mays Fortnite app store trial





It’s hard to believe that it’s only seven months since Apple launched Fortnite from the App Store and Epic Games trapped antitrust laws, but until behind-the-scenes legal tactics were replaced by court drama. You don’t have to wait that long. That’s until the top executives of Apple and Epics are launched.

In a Friday evening proceeding, Apple will see CEO Tim Cook, SVP Craig Federighi, and former marketing chief and current App Store boss Phil Schiller live in court, among many other interim witnesses. I made it clear that I intend to testify directly in. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and VP Mark Rein should also be present. In addition, there are Facebook’s Vice President of Games, Microsoft’s Vice President of Xbox Business Development, and a significant number of directors on both sides.

Schiller is expected to spend the most time on the witness stand, with an estimated 11 hours of inspection and cross-examination. This makes sense. Not only was he responsible for the App Store at the heart of the case, but some of his email and his subordinates’ emails were scrutinized both in this case and last year’s Big Tech Antitrust Hearing. The House Judiciary Committee has concluded that Apple has a monopoly power in the mobile app store market.

Apple says management is looking forward to sharing with the court.

Our senior executives look forward to sharing in court the tremendous impact the App Store has had on innovation, the global economy and the customer experience over the last 12 years. The proceedings prove that Epic deliberately violated the agreement solely to increase revenue, and I am confident that it was removed from the App Store as a result. In doing so, Epic circumvented the App Store’s security features, reduced competition, and put consumer privacy and data security at great risk.

The trial will tentatively start on May 3rd and will run for several weeks.

Below is a complete list of provisional witnesses and those who are provisionally witnessed.

