Prices start from Rs 7,399





Indian tech company Lava has quietly launched three new tablets under the e-Education series: Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura and Lava Ivory. The company has partnered with the e-learning platform EduSaksham to offer free courses along with three tablets. With the rise of distance learning scenarios, all new devices designed for Indian students are only available in Flipkart. As expected – Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, and Lava Ivory have different display sizes. All new Lava tablets have a narrow bezel throughout the display panel. In particular, all tablets are available for sale transactions such as 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards (first transaction). Customers with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will enjoy an instant cashback of 5%.

Starting with the Lava Magnum XL, the finest tablets feature a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with a brightness of 390 knits. It has a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera. Inside is a quad-core Mediatek processor running at 2.0GHz. It is paired with 32GB of internal storage and can be expanded to up to 256GB and 2GB of RAM. The Lava Magnum XL also has a 6,100mAh battery and is ready to use with Android 10 in stock. Other notable features of this device include 4G VoLTE (dual-SIM), dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and OTG support. The tablet comes pre-installed with apps such as the Google Play Store, Gmail Go, Youtube Go, Google Go, Google Assistant Go, Maps Go, Files Go, and Facebook. It can be purchased in India for Rs 11,999.

The Lava Aura comes with an 8-inch display and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. The tablet has a relatively small 5,100mAh battery and a quad-core Mediatek processor running at 2.0GHz. Lava Aura also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Other specifications are the same as Lava Magnum XL. The price is 9,999 rupees. Finally, Lava Ivory has a minimum screen size of 7 inches and has 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. The Android tablet has a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. It can be purchased at Rs 7,399.

