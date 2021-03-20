Tennessee Must Recover Matching Funds To Grow Innovation Economy





Guest columnist Anna Douglas was released on March 20, 2021 at 5 am EST.

If the program does not recover, Tennessee-wide job-creating technology start-ups will be forced to consider moving to a more fertile growth environment.

Story Highlights Anna Douglas is Co-Founder and CEO of SkyNano Technologies.

Governor Bill Lee has defended startup support and small businesses, but has failed these same communities by removing technology-based small business programs from the proposed budget for the second year in a row. .. State legislators supporting SMEs and start-ups in Tennessee need to revive the SME Innovation Research and SME Technology Transfer Matching Fund Awards, which encourage SMEs and talents to stay and grow in SMEs.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wore a mask during a break from a state budget hearing in Nashville on November 10. Lee opposed the state-wide Maskman date, emphasizing personal responsibility. (Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP)

I know how SBIR / STTR funding and matching dollars from the state can help startups. The growth of my business was promoted with the help of such funds.

Co-founder and CEO of Knoxville-based startup SkyNano. Our technology is based on my PhD Vanderbilt. A study on the low cost production of highly valuable carbon nanotubes from CO2. We received funding from the US Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the National Science Foundation, Tennessee, and more. Forbes has named its co-founder the “30 Under 30” innovator list, and R & D 100 Magazine has named it the “Oscars of Innovation.” I recently moved to the Spark Innovation Center in the Research Park at the University of Tennessee Cherokee Farm.

Free market solution to pollution

All of this was achieved in just four years, made possible by SBIR funding and the state matching fund. We were founded in January 2017 by two crazy scientists dreaming of economically viable isolation of carbon pollution. We wanted to develop a solution driven by market demand for low-cost nanomaterials instead, without the need for carbon taxes or other policy incentives. Its free market solution to pollution.

Listen to Tennessee More: Get the Weekly Opinion Newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Fast forward for 4 years and now we have a team of 6 engineers. We raised $ 3.7 million and created high-paying jobs and licensing technology from Vanderbilt. SkyNano is not only a job creator and recruiter, but also training the next generation of Tennessee scientists in a summer internship.

Your condition. Your story. Supports more reports like this. Subscriptions provide unlimited access to the entire Tennessee story that makes a difference between your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber. Funds need to be recovered and increased.

In 2019, SkyNano will receive an SBIR matching grant from the state to support the development of our technology and cover the necessary costs. Since then, we have received $ 2.7 million in federal grants. SkyNano will be responsible for $ 50,000 in cost sharing over the next three years. We relied on the SBIR / STTR Matching Program, which is not funded by Lee’s 2010 Budget. The legislature needs to double this funding to its 2019 commitment to make up for the 2020-21 funding shortfall.

Anna Douglas (Photo: Joe Howell / Vanderbilt University)

In a 2014 study, the Kaufman Institute showed that new and young companies are the main source of job creation in the US economy. Meanwhile, Launch Tennessee states that Tennessee receives less SBIR / STTR funding than almost every other neighboring state. This is despite the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the largest scientific laboratory in the United States, and the two best engineering laboratories in the backyard. The SBIR / STTR Match Program helps companies like SkyNano thrive and create jobs. One of the reasons SkyNano chose Knoxville is state support. If the SBIR / STTR matching program is not restored, Tennessee-wide job creation technology start-ups will be forced to consider moving to a more fertile growth environment. Kentucky’s robust SBIR program is nearby.

auto play

Show thumbnails

Show caption

Last slide Next slide

The General Assembly must revive the SBIR / STTR matching program to help start-ups like SkyNano form the backbone of Tennessee’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Boosting the economy helps us get out of this pandemic. Investing in technology and science-led SMEs is a surefire way.

Anna Douglas is Co-Founder and CEO of SkyNano Technologies. Anna graduated from Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s first cohort of Innovation Crossroads and was named to the 2019 Forbes Magazine 30 Under 30 Disruptor in Energy.

Read or share this story: https: //www.knoxnews.com/story/opinion/2021/03/20/tennessee-must-restore-matching-funds-grow-innovation-economy/4630430001/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos