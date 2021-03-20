Google is trying to speed up the installation and opening of apps on Android devices





There are few small apps these days. Most of them seem to grow day by day, running out of smartphone space and denting data plans. Google tried to fix this issue with AppBundle.

Googles App Bundles is a system that allows developers to create multiple versions of the app for different devices depending on their configuration, and the Play Store can download the appropriate APK to the user’s phone.

Google wants to go even further as long as the ease of installing and opening these apps is related to optimizing the installation of the apps. Android police reported that it investigated the part of the app that was first used the first time the app was opened and used that data to improve the update and app launch process.

App installation optimizations aren’t yet available on the Play Store, but 9to5Google has found support documentation for features that have already been published.

When you open the app for the first time, Google monitors what parts of the app you use and what you don’t. This is best explained by an example-when you first download and open Instagram, most users will profile and find friends in the first 10 minutes or so. If this is what most users do, the Play Store will download that part of the app first so you can get started. The app’s posting tools and story viewer will remain uninstalled until you try to use them or have a stronger connection.

Such data can also be used to improve device resource management. Instead of opening the entire app in RAM, the smartphone can load only the most used parts, reducing the processor load and the amount of RAM required.

This data is collected and investigated in accordance with Google’s existing privacy policy, no personal information is used, and it is not investigated or analyzed outside the app. Posts you view or create will not be sent to Google for analysis because we do not collect or display information about what has been downloaded or uploaded to the app.

When the app’s install optimization features become available, Google will allow users to opt out of the process as needed. To do this, you need to open the Play Store settings page and turn off the feature from there.

Turning this off disables usage analysis, but continues to benefit from faster app load times based on usage data from other users. According to 9to5Google, Play Store version 25.5.13 contains a reference to this feature and is expected to be available soon.

