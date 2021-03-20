Healthcare providers determine the best way to use ultra-fast 5G





Dr. Ryan Madder, an intervention cardiologist at Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has spent the past seven years studying whether doctors can perform vascular surgery on patients from a distance using a remote-controlled robotic surgery system. I have done it. Ideally, if the patient is far away from the hospital with the specialist, it can help reduce the time to treatment.

If the patient has a heart attack, every minute until treatment becomes important. “The longer the arteries are closed, the worse the patient is and the greater the risk of the patient dying from a heart attack (and) the greater the damage to the heart,” he said. ..

Initially, Madder’s research on robot-assisted remote surgery tested whether doctors could control a robotic surgery system from a single room.

However, the advent of new Internet generations such as 5G has opened up the possibility of performing steps from miles away.

In surgery, the low delay of 5G is a particularly promising attribute, as the delay between the movement of the doctor and the reaction of the robot system can be disastrous.

In 2019, he simulated over 3,000 miles of minimally invasive heart surgery through a project with Verizon. Located just outside Boston, Madder remotely controlled the Corindus robot system from Siemens Healthineers, another partner of the project, to operate a vascular simulator in San Francisco.

Madder tested the execution of the Boston-San Francisco procedure (percutaneous coronary intervention) using a wired and 5G wireless network.

Although the procedure had a slightly longer latency compared to remote surgery, which is only about 200 miles from Boston to the city of New York, the latency recognized by the Boston and San Francisco procedures remains “ for Madder. It was “imperceptible”. Both wired and 5G wireless networks, according to findings published last year in the journal Catererization and Cardiovascular Interventions.

“Based on the results of that study, I don’t think distance is an important barrier to what could be achieved in the future for healthcare telerobotics,” Madder said. “Telerobotics is very likely to be able to connect from anywhere in the United States.”

Madder’s advance into 5G was not the first experiment to test robot-assisted remote surgery using 5G. A Chinese surgeon, albeit a laboratory animal, performed robot-assisted remote surgery in 2019, and in the same year an Italian surgeon ordered surgery from a distance via a 5G network.

However, more research is needed before integrating robot-assisted remote surgery into patient care, such as continuing to validate technology and addressing questions such as doctor licenses and cybersecurity. Madder said he doesn’t know how far away the healthcare industry is from seeing robot-assisted remote surgery become the standard for patient care.

“What is very clear to me is that there is a technology that makes this possible now,” he said. “Technology is there. We need to continue to understand how to apply it optimally.”

