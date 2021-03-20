GTA 6 Release Date: Good News for PS4 and Xbox One Gamers Missing | Games | Entertainment





The future of PS5 and Xbox Series X looks bright, and GTA6 is just one of many next-generation games under development.

However, the next mainline Grand Theft Auto title is not expected to arrive by 2022 at the earliest, which means that current generation owners will miss it.

This also means that PS4 and Xbox One gamers have never received an exclusive GTA game.

GTA 5 has been so successful that it’s hard to believe it was born on the Xbox 360 and PS3.

On top of that, GTA 5 and GTA Online have been extended for PS5 and Xbox Series X, making it look like a never-ending game.

But even if it has an unusual life cycle that seems to last at least another 12 months, there’s also bad news.

Rockstar Games will not only launch GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X this year, but will also begin creating content specifically for these platforms and PCs.

This was confirmed last year when the Grand Theft Auto team confirmed in a statement. “And for the large and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players around the world, GTA Online’s journey into an ever-evolving shared world continues. More, including new consoles and additional GTA online content dedicated to PCs. A new generation with many new updates. “

But that doesn’t mean there may be some last-minute surprises, as GTA6 and GTA5 are growing further away from the PS4 and Xbox One.

Industry analysts believe Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive can begin focusing on the back catalogs of renowned studios.

There’s a cracking list of old Grand Theft Auto games that could be remastered by Rockstar Games, and there’s no reason to limit this to just the next generation of customers.

With so many PS4 and Xbox One console owners waiting for an upgrade, it’s a great time to release a remastered GTA3 or GTA Vice City.

These games can look like they’ve been seriously upgraded even on older consoles, and there’s no doubt that millions of user bases are ready to feel a little nostalgic.

Motley Fool raised the idea that older GTA content will be released and reported this week. “The interest in remastered versions of old GTA titles can be huge.

“Activision Blizzard created a remastered version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign last year, which reportedly sold 3.4 million copies, but with the release of older GTA titles, much more copies were sold. think.

“There are rumors that Take-Two may already be working on a remaster of GTA 3 (2001) and GTA: Vice City (2002).

“The fan community has created their own modified version of GTA 3, but Take-Two has recently shut down, fueling speculation that the company has something. Obviously, fans have so many problems. The fact that we are facing a high interest in Rockstar Games’ GTA content catalog.

“When GTAV’s player base reaches such a high level, there is tremendous demand when GTAVI is released. Until then, Take-Two has a new player with characters and stories that have never been experienced before. There is a great opportunity to generate additional sales by introducing to.

“Take-Two’s availability of a deep catalog of content demonstrates the long-term value of this top video game company.”

Rockstar Games just commented on the recent future of GTA 5 and GTA Online, and many fans are wondering when GTA 6 will be released.

However, the PS4 and Xbox One have a strong lineup of older titles, so there may be some Grand Theft Auto surprises left.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos