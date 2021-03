Zoom Escaper provides the perfect excuse to get out of your next video call

At this stage of the pandemic, Zoom Call lost almost all of its original novelty appeal. But thanks to a new tool called Zoom Escaper, it’s never been easier to drop out of a video call without having to come up with an excuse.

According to the website, Zoom Escaper is designed to help you escape from Zoom conferencing and other video conferencing scenarios. It allows you to self-destruct your audio stream and make your presence intolerable to others.

By following a few simple steps, users can apply interference to their audio feeds, such as echoes and broken connections. In addition to these more traditional effects, the tool can also send the sound of an upset baby, a crying man, or a barking dog through the user’s microphone. You can also simulate the sound of urination.

Developer Sam Ravigne is also responsible for another similar utility called ZoomDeleter. The program continuously checks for the presence of Zoom on your computer and removes it immediately if found.

Zoom fatigue

Almost a year has passed since blockades replaced face-to-face communication instead of virtual communication, and collective video conferencing is becoming more and more exhausting.

When the pandemic began, people were obsessed with zoom calls for everything from business meetings and family catch-ups to exercise classes to virtual quizzes. Some people even had a wedding with a zoom. But now, this phrase is enough to jump to the zoom call and send a tremor to the spine.

However, Zoom Escaper tortures the eardrums of other participants, providing a great route to get out of a pulled-out video conferencing session while allowing users to save their faces (more quirky audio). Unless you select one of the effects).

The comments section of the Zoom Escaper video tutorial is full of praise for the creation. One commentator asked Ravine to award the Nobel Prize, another commentator called the piece a genius, and a third commentator pointed out that not all heroes wore cloaks.

However, the main caveat is that the more popular and notorious the tool is, the less effective it can be. So you should use it as much as possible.

