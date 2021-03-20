New Life Is Strange game announced with trailer and release date





Life is strange, the Square Enix series about children with power, difficult emotional choices and open folk songs is back for yet another installation.

Introduced earlier this week, Life is Strange: True Colors has a whole new protagonist and settings, essentially Life is Strange 3 (though fourth). Deck Nine, who created Tan Before the Storm the day before, is behind this, not the main developer Dontnod.

The main character this time is Alex Chen, a rare but welcome Asian-American leader. She has spiritual power, especially empathy. She can feel the emotions of others and see their aura, but sometimes it overwhelms her.

Alex travels to the fictional Colorado town of Heaven Springs to reunite with his brother Gabe, but he dies tragically and begins an event in the game. The townspeople call it a tragic accident, but Alex becomes suspicious that it isn’t and uses her power to seek out the truth.

Unlike previous games, this is never released accidentally. Instead, everything is released at once. However, there are additional episodes that are only available as part of the Deluxe Edition.

As in previous games, women’s love interests are Steph before the storm and can romance boys or girls. In fact, she’s not only back, she’s also the protagonist of the deluxe-only episode “Wavelength.”

Life is Strange: True Colors will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X / S, PC and Stadia. The version of Nintendo Switch has not been announced.

Later this year, the original game and a remastered collection of Before the Storm will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X / S, PC and Stadia. Again, no version of Nintendo Switch has been announced.

