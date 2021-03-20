OnePlus 9 Pro and Galaxy S21 Plus: Expectations, etc.





One of the flagships in a good position today, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the perfect middle device for the Galaxy S21 series, launched earlier this year. May Samsung fans be pleased with the big screen and bloated features of the new phone. Equal competition can quickly become crowded with the OnePlus 9 series that make up the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro. It provides viable options for Android users from the Samsung ecosystem.

OnePlus 9 Pro will be available on March 23, along with OnePlus 9. The updated model certainly has the ability to free Samsung devices from competition, given the rumors about mobile phones. The actual transaction will only be displayed when the smartphone goes on sale this Tuesday. We know a lot about phones to make an early comparison of how they compete with the Galaxy S21 Plus.

design

The Galaxy S21 Plus is different from the curved screen approach that companies prefer. Compared to the plastic Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Gorilla glass on the back, the body is made of metal and glass on the front and back, while it has a flat display that doesn’t bend on the sides.

The S21 Plus has aluminum frames throughout the phone that extend to the rear camera array in the upper left corner of the device, so the frame and camera module are made of a single aluminum sheet for a great look and feel. Realize the feel.

The OnePlus 9 Pro retains the curved look of its predecessor. The phone’s body structure is unlikely to be imagined from the rumors and image leaks of the OnePlus top brass itself, but it’s expected to use the same glass and metal as Samsung devices. Back in the upper left corner – The OnePlus 9 Pro has a noticeable camera bump, as you can easily see in the leaked image.

display

The display is the side that OnePlus weighs very heavily on almost every flagship there. In the first round of testing, the phone was benchmarked with top-notch brightness and color accuracy while consuming less power.

Smartphones may support a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The highlight is the LTPO display, which switches between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being displayed, to optimize the battery life of the phone. Another new feature of OnePlus 9 Pro is a 10-bit display that offers more color and accuracy to your phone screen, consuming up to 50% less power.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Plus’s relatively striking display is also 6.7 inches, touting a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels that supports HDR10 +. The device’s dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen provides perfect response and color. With fluidity for gamers and glances, the front camera is located in the center of the hole punch that is expected to appear in the upper left corner of the OnePlus flagship.

Processing and power

Here, there are considerable similarities between the two flagship products of Korean and Chinese OEMs. Both phones run the same Snapdragon 888 flagship SoC (except for the Galaxy S21 Plus with the Exynos 2100 in some markets). When it comes to memory, Galaxy smartphones start with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and are paired with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is no option to expand the memory of your smartphone. Otherwise, the 128GB variant might be available, but it’s a minor drawback for users who have to pay extra bits for the 256GB model. The OnePlus 9 Pro will also be deployed with 8GB of RAM, but a 12GB RAM variant is also included on the card. That said, the phone comes with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. This is the same as that of Samsung devices. OnePlus was also not a big fan of offering memory card slots, so memory options would be a difficult choice here as well.

Battery and charging

Samsung has released the Galaxy S21 Plus with an enhanced 4,800mAh battery. It has been well received by most users by combining the efficient Snapdragon 888 processor with optimized software. Samsung’s choice to drop the power adapter from the Apple line box was an extra expense for users who for some reason don’t have an older adapter. In addition, the phone battery supports a slightly disappointing 25W fast charge and up to 15W wireless charging.

OnePlus will definitely be the winner in this category. The expected 4,800mAh battery supports a ferocious high-speed 50W wireless charging that can boost the OnePlus 9 Pro from 1 to 100% in just 43 minutes. Clip to a USB-C charger that is likely to support 65W fast charging and your phone will charge within 30 minutes. Interestingly, there are no rumors suggesting that OnePlus is considering trading power adapters. Therefore, in this case, the fan can rest assured.

camera

The Galaxy S21 Plus is the middleweight of Samsung’s flagship series. So while it has decent camera prowess, nothing is more explosive than the high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. Deployed in a triple camera module consisting of 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lenses, the Galaxy S21 Plus in front of the central hole punch has a 10MP selfie shooter.

Given the corporate partnership with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 9 Pro camera should be even more noteworthy. The quad camera array on the back of the cell phone consists of a 48MP Hasselblad brand wide-angle lens and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 8MP telephoto sensor will be the third in the pack, but the fourth lens configuration is still unknown.

Rumors go back and forth between depth and macro lens possibilities. Fans rely on seeing the periscope lens included, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Final take

Samsung brings many benefits to the Galaxy S21 Plus. Primarily, we will release an improved device for $ 999 (base price). This is a lot cheaper than the previous model S20 series. In addition to that, the native functions brought to the fore by UI 3.1. If OnePlus needs to give the Korean giant a decisive flagship competition, Chinese OEMs need to offer the OnePlus 9 Pro at a competitive price of around $ 899. Of course, the feel of Android’s Oxygen OS is almost in stock and there is no compromise on flagship functionality. ..

