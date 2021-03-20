Why you suddenly need to stop using Google Chrome





If you’re among the billions of people using Chrome, Google should be terribly surprised at the disclosure of new data harvesting. To make matters worse, the new Chrome revelation, which hasn’t received much attention yet, but detailed below, should serve as a more serious warning. This is what you need to do now.

It’s time to throw away Chrome. The reason is here.

Google has been attacked this week after the surprising amount of data collected by Chrome has been disclosed. This is a real threat to your privacy. To make matters worse, the more serious issues for Google haven’t been talked about yet. Chrome is far from Safari, Edge, and Firefox, breaking Google’s first privacy claims. All of these should be a significant reason to quit Chrome soon.

When Apple announced last year that it would force app developers to disclose the scale of data collected and linked to users, all eyes were on Google and Facebook. Many suspected that this level of scrutiny would warn the two most valuable data machines in the world. And that’s exactly what happened.

The problem with Google is that, unlike Facebook, it’s on both sides of the fence. Android and its email, document, drive ecosystem, and advertising giants protect privacy and raise over $ 100 billion in advertising, which is the majority of annual revenue. In that respect, it’s exactly like Facebook.

So it’s not surprising that Apple’s mandatory privacy label indicates that these two advertising giants aren’t keeping pace with their peers when it comes to collecting data. If your business model is monetizing your user information, you’ll want to collect as much as you can reasonably, and Google and Facebook won’t let you down.

Google doesn’t care about protecting user privacy, privacy-centric DuckDuckGo warned this week, when Chrome’s privacy label was finally revealed, they were careful to protect their surveillance business model ing. If they really care about privacy, they will stop spying on billions of people around the world.

DuckDuckGo focused on the data that Google collects and links to users. However, there is another dataset in the details, which is included below. This is far more damaging to Google and shows that Chrome is surprisingly different from its main rivals.

Gmail has already warned that it will collect more data than other major email platforms. Google pointed out a comment by CEO Sundar Pichai as a defense. This means that apps that primarily store personal content such as Gmail, Drive, calendars, and photos for advertising purposes will not use the information.

Chrome isn’t on that list, and it’s not primarily an app that stores personal content. But it’s an app where you enter private and sensitive search terms and perform private transactions. But what Chrome has in common with Gmail is its diverse, step-by-step approach to data collection.

Google took the time to add the privacy label, but there was a gap of about three months between app updates after the label became mandatory. However, as with Gmail, you can now see the details of Chrome. As I commented on Gmail, protecting user privacy is an alternative philosophy. You either believe it is right or not. And these new labels made Google’s (and Facebook’s) privacy claims hollow.

Chrome and rivals, privacy labels, global market share. [Data 20 March 2021]

Apple / @ UKZak

Like Gmail, Chrome collects user and device IDs in a huge number of categories. Unlike Safari, Edge, and Firefox, Chrome states that it links all the data it collects to devices and individuals. Safari collects browsing history, usage data, and locations, but doesn’t link to users. Neither Firefox nor Edge link usage data. However, Chrome states that it will collect all these data fields and link them all to the user ID.

This is not complicated. The fact that Chrome collects more data than any other browser is the only browser that doesn’t seem to collect data that isn’t linked to a user ID. This is a much more shocking picture of how different philosophies are working. Chrome doesn’t even try to protect your privacy this way. This is not about a specific data field, but about a comprehensive attitude towards privacy.

Chrome and rivals, privacy labels, global market share. [Data 20 March 2021]

Apple / @ UKZak

Cyjax CISO Ian Thornton-Trump says you can’t be a multi-billion dollar company without getting as much data as you can monetize. It’s like having some sort of intersection, probably a three-way junction. Collect as much data as you can, collect all the data you need, or collect the least amount of data. Few companies belong to the minimum category, and they are in between.

Why do web browsers need financial data? Ask security researcher Shaun Wright. I think it really says everything. I’m really struggling to come up with a proper justification for that. Google claims that you can choose to provide financial data when you choose to trade. But even more data collected under the guise of convenience.

Google didn’t comment in response to this story, but argued that the legitimacy of its data collection was to provide features and features, such as tailoring the search to the user’s location. Again, this misses a big difference between features during a session and the collection of linked user data, as indicated by the privacy label.

Google’s point of view is to collect only the data needed to provide the service, for the same reason WhatsApp gave me to collect a treasure trove of its own data. However, the problem with that reason is that competing apps that collect significantly less data offer similar functionality and levels of performance and security.

Obviously, not all users provide Google with all the data fields on the privacy label, which is intended for the worst case. This is the data that may be collected. That’s why comparisons are so important. You don’t have to get the privacy label alone. It’s also wrong to compare only mainstream apps with privacy-first specialists. For example, Chrome and DuckDuckGo, WhatsApp and Signal.

It makes more sense to compare Google, Apple and Microsoft. Looking at the three tech giants in both the email app and the browser, you can’t draw a pretty picture with this in mind before installing the Google app on your phone.

Privacy labels for Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Google, email and browsers. [Data 20 March 2021]

Apple / @ UKZak

On the surface, Google seems to be making privacy-related changes. Google told me that in the near future, it will stop using identifiers for advertisers (IDFAs) on iOS for personalized advertising and ad-related measurements. Google is also working on terminating cross-site tracking cookies. But the devil in detail may be anti-competitive, as seen in this week’s news that Google kills these cookies.

Google makes money by selling personalized ads that are contextualized by your search and activity. Most of these ads are targeted to search queries. That’s why Google plans to replace cookies with the so-called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This is a clever way to anonymize individual users into groups of individuals with common characteristics, and is the wisdom expected of advertising giants.

The move to FLoC has been criticized for being over-controlled and ultimately monetizing in the hands of Google. And because the system is controlled by the browser used, that control is made possible by Chrome’s dominance in the browser market, with a market share of over 60%. Users and supporters must reject FLoC, EFF said, another false attempt to reinvent behavioral targeting. We urge Google to abandon FLoC and devote its efforts to building a truly user-friendly web.

You may not like the browser analyzing your search, collecting data, and targeting your ads. Even if the user has incognito mode enabled, the browser that allegedly tracked the user may not seem to be the kind of platform that prioritizes privacy. You may also be asked if Safari and Edge will provide degraded service without data collection. Remember that you can use Google without Chrome.

This new Chrome warning is especially relevant for iPhone and iPad users, as you can now change the device’s default browser from Safari. You certainly don’t want to switch this to Chromeever. Why open yourself up to additional data harvesting when it’s not added to your online experience?

The pattern is clear, whether it’s email or a browser. Also, the difference between the data field used and the data field actually linked to the ID before receiving an email informing you that some of the missing data types will be displayed in other browsers and email apps. Please remember. There is a world of difference between the two.

Andy Yen, founder and CEO of ProtonMail, was very critical of collecting Google data from Gmail. He sees the same pattern here and tells me that the picture depicts a thousand words. The only good reason for a product to collect data is to make sure that it has the information it needs to function. This need varies from product to product, but as the graph shows, the browser clearly does not need to collect information about the user to do its job. The biggest players have benefited from user trust for too long, and time for alternatives.

The best browser for privacy is DuckDuckGo, but for most users it can be too much a starting point. However, no matter what browser you use, if possible, turn off cross-site tracking and consider using private browsing mode. However, it is useful to visit and remember the previous site.

DuckDuckGo says the number of downloads is skyrocketing. Looking at the app store rankings, a spokeswoman told me that our mobile browser is the second most downloaded mobile browser in the United States after Chrome. It also states that it, of course, supports Apple’s mandatory privacy label. This highlights its benefits and hopes that other app markets will follow suit.

However, this is important. Apple does not monetize data in the same way as Google, but its business model is to sell devices and services within the ecosystem. Privacy really seems to be in that DNA. The same is not true for Google. Google has no intention of cracking down on data collection as well. But what it does is to adopt some of Apple’s initiatives and keep them up to date.

Privacy has been steadily declining over the last decade. Free-to-use apps and platforms have monetized you and your data. You have exchanged your privacy for that convenience. But if two of the world’s largest tech companies, Google and Facebook, generate most of their revenue from advertising, and that advertising is driven by the interaction of data and services, the balance is very wrong.

Facebook says privacy is a thing of the past, and security expert Mike Thompson recalls referring to comments 10 years ago before Mark Zuckerberg began advocating for more private interactions. So why doesn’t Google take the same stance? If Google takes my privacy seriously, I won’t see ads repeatedly across my social media, Thompson said, referring to ads that link to his phone activities. doing.

But privacy is more on the agenda than ever before. You have the opportunity to restore some of the lost. However, only if you take initiatives such as privacy labels seriously, and if you show any correlation between the apps you use and the data they collect. If you look at the relative privacy label and choose Chrome over Safari or Chrome over Edge, we’ll send you a message stating that your data collection is okay.

As I said before, what happens next depends on you all.

