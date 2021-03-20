The smartest TV technology of the year?Samsung’s new solar remote control





The best changes to technology are usually not big and innovative leaps. Technology has undergone major and dramatic changes, but looking at consumer products in each year’s product cycle, such attempts at major innovation can fail as well as have a meaningful impact. There is.

Repetitive adjustments, on the other hand, can lead to small but permanent changes. It is usually a small adjustment that the product is fine-tuned and several adjustments go from “good” to “great” at once. And my favorite little change so far in 2021 should be Samsung’s Solar Cell Remote, a solar-powered remote control included in the new Samsung Neo QLED TV. It’s not just my favorite in Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup, it may be the smartest change to TV all year round.

Indeed, I spend a lot of time thinking about the details of TV design and interaction. As a reviewer, I’ve worked with a lot of TV remotes, and I have an opinion on all of them. But remotes have always been inconvenient. This is a new interface to learn, another device to lose, and yet another product that requires a battery.

But that last weakness may be resolved. Samsung has made great strides in improving the sustainability of its TV products, redesigning its packaging to avoid the use of oil-based inks, and using more recycled plastic in its manufacture. (The new remote is also 24% recycled plastic.) But the best bet is to add a rechargeable battery and solar cells to the back of the TV remote.

In terms of environmental impact, it’s actually a pretty big change. When our own Kate Kozuch interviewed Samsung’s product marketing director Mike Kadish, he briefly explained: All of the millions of TVs we sell are talking about scale, which means that we were able to protect a large amount of batteries from your home and the landfill of my home. In fact, Samsung estimates that over the seven-year lifespan of one of these solar remote rechargeable batteries, it will prevent 99 million batteries from being used and discarded.

However, the side effect of this change is that you’ll never get caught up in the nasty moments when you open Netflix, but you won’t be able to select a movie because your battery is dead. The small solar cell on the back of the remote control needs to draw enough power from the indoor lighting to charge the rechargeable battery for up to two years and then plug it in to charge it (via the USB-C port). Has been rated for 7 years of use and is the approximate service life of the included TV.

And it’s the best kind of innovation because it solves multiple problems at once. This is not a new technology. It’s the solar technology of 80’s pocket calculators applied to TV remotes, which could have been done almost anytime in the last 40 years, but it’s a wise idea. The change has made your life a little easier and the world a little better.

This is also a change that many manufacturers don’t want to make. This is a small convenience that is 99% likely to go unnoticed by the user. There are many reasons why companies choose not to pursue this type of change. It would take time and budget to develop more impressive features, complicate the manufacturing process, and no one would buy $ 1,000. + TV based on remote control design.

The TV remote does not solve all my complaints. I want a programmable button for my favorite app, not a dedicated button that is basically a paid promotion. It’s very easy to find when the TV button beeps the remote (I don’t know how many times the toddler found a new place to hide the remote or put it in the trash). Backlit buttons and a little shine of dark paint make the controls easier to read when watching a movie in a dark room.

But if I never have to dig into the junk drawer again, do you want to have a new pair of AAA batteries so I can watch the show with confidence? Well, that’s one less thing I have to worry about. And isn’t that what we really want in our technology?

