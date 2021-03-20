5 things you need to know about Telegram’s voice chat feature





With what Telegram wants to call the reinvention of public radio in the 21st century, messaging platforms have added voice chat capabilities to their repertoire. Telegram users can run live voice chat sessions on channels with unlimited participants.

To be honest, this is nothing new to Telegram. This voice chat feature previously existed in Telegram Groups and was launched last December. It has never been extended to individual users.

And if you think this feature stinks Clubhouse, it’s. However, before using this new feature, you need to know five things:

1. Stay private

If you are a public figure, you do not need to use your Telegram personal account for these voice chats. You can run voice chat as a channel to maintain your privacy. You can also promote this channel you created.

2. Did you miss the session? No worries!

You can record these voice chats.The administrator can record the live session and when the session ends the audio file will[保存されたメッセージ]It is saved in the window. This recording can be shared with those who missed the live session. If the session is recorded, everyone in the session can see the red light next to the voice chat title.

3. I have a question

Raise your hand to warn administrators what you want to talk about. Clubhouse has similar functionality to Twitter Spaces. The main idea behind this is to eliminate the clutter of multiple unwanted conversations. Administrators can see personal credentials. Having a background in reference to subject matter expertise makes it easy to decide whether to allow the individual in question to speak.

4. Link in

To make the list easier for administrators, you can create separate links for speakers and listeners in a voice chat session. These links can be shared with other groups so more people can join.

5. No limit

As with Clubhouse, there is no limit to the number of people you can attend a session. This is a good way to ensure adequate reach and to build some kind of community on the platform for like-minded people who are interested in attending similar voice chat sessions. Is also useful.

