Scarlet Nexus receives June 2021 release date





The first major contribution from Bandai Namco Entertainment to the latest generation of game consoles, the company said that from June 25, 2021, Scarlet Nexus will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Announced. .. This is a new action RPG intellectual property from Namco Bandai’s Japan Studio and is owned by Tales franchise veterans Keita Izuka and Kenji Anabuki. Despite their history being the same, this isn’t another fantastic rampage, it takes players into a gritty, near-future world.

The Scarlet Nexus is very similar to the Tales of Xilia, and the player is either Smeragi Yuit (an energetic recruit from a top politician) or Kasane Landor (a mysterious scout whose power and skill have earned her reputation). Are new members of the Other Repression Forces (OSF) who can choose to control. Their different experiences are interwoven with each other as they protect humanity from supernatural monsters.

At the time of the announcement, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shared that there are three special editions of Scarlet Nexus available on digital and physical platforms. These include –

Digital Deluxe Edition (including Digital Art Book, Original Soundtrack, Special Battlewear Set-Red-, Cosmetic The Other, SAS Plugin)

Includes all digital items in the BNEE E-Commerce Store Exclusive Guardian Edition (3 art prints, hardcover art books, OSF stickers, steel books, and deluxe editions.

Pre-order Bonus Edition (Special Battle Costume Set-Audio-, Cosmetic “Dreamcatcher”, Cosmetic “Face Vision Sticker”, Attachment Set Baki)

