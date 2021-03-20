Do you think Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are gimmicks? You should think again …





Bark orders in smart home gadgets were once just entertainment featured in outdated science fiction movies, but in reality no one is doing it, right? Wrong.

Smart speakers with a built-in voice assistant have become very popular in the last six years since Amazon Echo was first launched, and are now an important way for many to interact with technology.

Last year, market research agency GfX reported that smart speaker sales increased 61% like never before, making it the most popular smart home device in 2020.

According to GfK, voice control has gone from a gimmick to a major way to operate smart home gadgets. Improvements in what the natural voice assistant has certainly helped make voice control more acceptable. Eliminating the stilt, near-robot-like tone that favors more rhythmic, human-like delivery, making it easier to update your daily schedule, outline news, and answer burning questions. I can. This gives you the freedom to do other things and saves valuable time.

It’s accurate these days. According to a Loop Ventures survey, of the 800 questions asked by the Voice Assistant, the Google Assistant understood all and answered 92.9% correctly, while Alexa understood 99.9% and answered 79.8% correctly.

Finally, Siri understood 99.8% of the questions and was able to answer 83.1% correctly. A year ago, these numbers were 86%, 61%, and 79%, respectively.

Most of us didn’t like the idea of ​​talking to inanimate objects when smart speakers were first launched-I certainly didn’t, and my friends and family were on the same ship.

I’m still the kind of person who likes to enter Siri requests on my iPhone, and I sneaked into my Apple Watch for fear that I might be mistaken for impersonating Buzz Lightyear.

But recently I’ve noticed how much time I’ve saved by using a voice assistant. Just one word; “Good night”, Alexa turns off the TV in the lounge, turns off all the lights downstairs, and armed the indoor security cameras without flicking the switch.

Currently, I have some smart speakers in my house and I talk regularly because it’s the main way to control everything from smart lights to video doorbells. So how did home voice control come to be accepted from less desirable things?

More time at home

Obviously, last year we spent more time at home than ever before. According to a Yale University survey, spending an average of 8 hours more at home per day is 46% higher than in 2019, when the average was 9 hours.

Many may have been looking for something to fill their time, and as consumer spending on technology increases (Deloitte survey shows that at least 21% of British people are at least one during a pandemic. It turned out that I bought a new gadget), which was one of the solutions that looked like smart home technology.

And if you’re a tech shy, smart speakers are some of the easiest gadgets to understand. With the exception of setups that require a smartphone, everything can be done with your voice or using the mute button on the device itself.

Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri have made breakthroughs in having more natural conversations over the past few years, which may have helped increase the number of people buying smart speakers.

Initially, they demanded that every question you ask be uttered with their awakening words, or phrases that put them into action.

However, they have now learned to continue conversations that do not require yelling “ALEXA” or “OK, GOOGLE” for various requests. In fact, these days it’s not uncommon for one of the Amazon Echos in my house to wish for a good day while having a conversation.

Similarly, when I talk to Alexa, I always say “please” and “thank you.” It has a more natural voice and is immediately drawn to the normal conversation scale.

The voice assistant is self-learning, so it’s constantly improving. In fact, Amazon already uses artificial intelligence to predict the various phrases and responses that it might use when asking Alexa, so it responds successfully to queries without having to speak the set phrase. I can do it.

Privacy issues

The smart speaker is always listening to a wake word or phrase that you can use to record your request so that it can be processed and answered correctly.

And with new “behavior-related” features being developed, you don’t have to worry about annoying voice usage. Alexa can also proactively control smart home gadgets based on previous requests and behaviors using a feature called Alexa Hunches.

That, coupled with the fact that smart speakers are always listening, raises some privacy concerns and may be the reason why you often don’t have voice-driven gadgets in your home.

However, in the case of smart displays, cameras on devices, as well as physical buttons that cut off power to the microphone, ask the voice assistant to remove recordings that may have been suppressed by privacy. You can also do it. I’m afraid, at least for some.

The last and most likely reason we’re talking more with devices is that we’re buying more devices. Smart speakers were relatively expensive when they first appeared.

The original Amazon Echo was priced at $ 180 / £ 149.99 / AU $ 230 when first launched, compared to the Amazon Echo (2020)’s $ 99.99 / £ 89.99 / AU $ 149. Similarly, Google Home was $ 129 / £ 129 / AU $ 199 when launched in 2017, but its successor, Google Nest Audio, is priced at $ 99 / £ 89 / AU $ 149.

In fact, you can get the smallest smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini for just $ 20 / £ 20 / AU $ 34. Thanks to Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, these smart speakers are often discounted throughout the year-it turns out to be as low as $ 9.99 / $ 9.99 / $ 17.99-this certainly gives them Make it more attractive.

The surge in popularity of the voice assistant is certainly amazing, but it’s clear if you like it. They will stay here and find a way to your home via some device.

So it’s time to learn to live with them, or at least disable them. Otherwise, you will rock yourself out of your sweet dreams, as your voice assistant has chosen to answer your nightly tweets.

