How Hospital Sisters Health System Uses Technology to Drive Patient Safety Goals





Patient safety is a fundamental requirement for providing care, but it can be a daunting issue for many hospitals.

Patient safety statistics support this. An estimated 160,000 people die each year from avoidable malpractice, according to a 2019 report by The Leapfrog Group.

As the 2021 Patient Safety Awareness Week nears its end, hospitals have refocused on this issue and have access to all resources. This includes a focus on technology.

Bill Cox, Quality Systems Director, Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Illinois, has led the system-wide implementation of technology to improve patient safety. He spoke with MedCity News about technology deployments, some of the hurdles the system faces, and the organizational cultural changes needed to make the system successful.

Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: What are the top priorities for patient care this year?

Bill Cox: In the case of HSHS, like most organizations, we are now trying to get out of the pandemic, reorganize and refocus where we want to put energy for our patients. In early March, all 15 hospitals completed the implementation of the entire electronic hand hygiene monitoring system with SwipeSense. Improving hand hygiene compliance to prevent nosocomial infections and the spread of infections is very important for patients and will be paramount for all hospitals.

We also continue to prioritize patient care, which began shortly before the pandemic. This is an early recognition of opportunities to improve safety and reduce harm before it occurs. We call this the “Good Catch Program” and the goal is to enable staff to pay attention to the issues, take their role in patient safety and proactively resolve these issues. .. Recently, I had a pharmacist find the wrong drug in the manufacturer’s box. [they] We were able to warn all pharmacies throughout the system to prevent very serious errors in pediatric patients. In addition, as a result of the notification, we warned the manufacturers who made the recall nationwide.

Finally, some of the strategies for increasing safety and attracting patients are looking at ways to optimize EHR. I was able to use EHR to schedule vaccine appointments and send texts that give me direct access to the patient’s medical records. We not only leverage EHR to provide better care, but also make it easier for patients to access their healthcare data and access scheduling options to inform them of their care. I’m looking for a friendly opportunity.

Question: What kind of technology are you planning to implement to enhance patient care in 2021?

Bill Cox: We are excited to adopt a system-wide approach to patient safety technology in 2021. We completed a large-scale installation of SwipeSense Electronic Hand Hygiene Monitoring on March 1st. HSHS is a system-wide approach to 15 hospitals across two states. Is very important.

We have begun trying to standardize the organization and achieve true system functionality, especially for important new technologies such as electronic hand hygiene monitoring. We knew that improving hand hygiene was the best way to prevent infection, [and] After successfully piloting the technology, the team and CEO said [it deployed] Throughout the system to protect patients and staff.

We are also beginning to consider ways to track assets that can keep patients safer, such as tracking telemetry boxes with patients, but that is still in the very early stages of that task.

Question: What was the most difficult aspect of implementing technology in a pandemic? How did your organization overcome these challenges?

Bill Cox: Over the past year, I quickly learned that implementing technology during a pandemic needs to be as fluid as possible. Without the flexibility and willingness to shift important milestones, we couldn’t be tied to a strict timeline.

When the blockade began, we had to rethink the timing and learn to plan for uncertainty. We have put aside most of the implementation work in the hospital and made a tentative plan to resume it in the fall of 2020. However, after that, a new series of challenges arose. [around] Local accessibility because we have a Covid unit and want to keep everyone as safe as possible. Again, we needed to rethink some of our plans to ensure open communication between hospitals in systems, technology partners, and leadership.Without an open and flexible communication line, we couldn’t succeed [tech] Implementation during this difficult time. We also got the support of the system CEO, a nurse, understood the need for it, and got the support of other top leaders. This was essential not only to move forward, but also to actively spread the word.

Question: Why is organizational culture change important when new technologies are being introduced into the healthcare system?

Bill Cox: Changes are always difficult, and changes in 15 hospitals are magnified 15 times. As electronic hand hygiene was a new technology, cultural change and education was really about the value of moving from a manual process to an automated process. We knew that promoting this change in organizational culture was important to gaining the support of our staff.Had to hire staff [to] We support the rationale for the new electronic process and emphasize that it is best for the patient. We knew that without the support of our staff, we would always have to fight hard.

Question: How does the Hospital Sisters Health System manage that cultural change?

Bill Cox: Managing cultural change is a very active and ongoing process. In addition to gaining early approval from leadership, we prioritized continuing to proactively address potential hospital staff concerns regarding technology and overall patient and staff safety. We know that we need to adapt to the pace of change and our expectations and remain thoughtful. We have enough flexibility to know that things will happen, but we can always work together for the best solution.

As technology and culture change, there are always people who hate new processes and question everything. An important task is to participate in the conversation and tell and show them how valuable it is and how it really changes the outcome of the patient. We put facts and information in front of them early and often to encourage them to keep the patient in mind.

We also continue to communicate our goals for hand hygiene compliance in our monthly system-wide newsletter. We are celebrating hospitals that are members of the “90s Club” by achieving over 90% hand hygiene compliance. Similarly, we celebrate the best-performing departments and share their successes with our colleagues to inspire them and create healthy competition.

We will continue to track results, show how increased compliance reduces infections, and emphasize how this helps both patients and tissues.

Photo: ipopba, Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos