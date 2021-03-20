The Assassin’s Creed Valhara item has been removed and the quest has been disabled to temporarily fix the crash.





Ubisoft is not ready to deploy a permanent fix for the Assassin’s Creed Valhara crash issue, but the development team has a temporary solution. The new hotfix removes certain items and features from the game. This allows you to experience Ravensthorpe without being “asynchronous”.

We were deploying a server-side fix to address the increase in crashes near Ravensthorpe. Village decorations will be temporarily removed and you will no longer be able to complete the Ostara Festival quests that include decorations. Thank you for your patience as our team will soon release a permanent fix! pic.twitter.com/gYG7O8dvF3

Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) March 20, 2021

The settlement decorations appear to be behind the crash, so they have been removed from the game, as well as the Ostara Festival quests that include those items. Once the permanent fixes are made, these should return to the game, but you’ll have to wait a bit. Ubisoft has set up a “someday next week” window for a larger permanent fix.

This is a short-lived (at least to this extent) issue in the game, so if you’ve been off Assassin’s Creed Valhara for more than a few days, you may not be aware of it. Prior to this, the game had some technical issues, such as the character’s mouth not moving when speaking and his legs not moving when running, but crashes seemed to be relatively rare. .. In my own experience, I had one crash in more than 50 hours, which happened when I tried to fast travel from Ravensthorpe.

However, Ubisoft is still criticized for the number of microtransactions that exist in the game and their cost. Bug fixes have been made recently, but some appear to be persistent. At least on the PS5, momentary hitches occur quite often.

