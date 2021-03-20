AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi22 mobile GPU turns out to be lurking in the latest adrenaline driver





AMD’s introduction of a range of mobile GPUs based on the latest generation RNDA2 graphics architecture is a fairly safe bet. It’s basically a port to a Radeon RX 6000 series laptop. When and how a particular SKU is launched is both waiting. While waiting for what’s coming from AMD, the company seems to have some of the latest GPU drivers. Following the release of the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card on the desktop, AMD immediately pushed a new GPU driver, Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.1, earlier this week. In addition to providing official support for new cards, we also provide DirectX 12 with Radeon Boost support, and some games offer highlights such as variable rate shading and new stress testing tools. All good, but one of the more interesting tips is a reference to the unreleased Radeon RX 6800 MGPU for laptops.

please look…

A prominent leaker, Komachi, found a reference to a laptop GPU in the latest driver. Device ID 73D5: Listed next to C3, sandwiched between two versions of the Radeon RX 6700 XT with different power ratings. So what does this careless disclosure really teach us?

It seems that AMD’s next high-end mobile GPU is confirmed to be the Radeon RX 6800M. Overall, the Radeon RX 6000M series will replace the matte Radeon RX 5000M series, which is second only to its competitors. Going forward, AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture is expected to make mobile graphics more competitive with a compelling laptop that combines the Radeon RX 6800M with a Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPU. The GPU’s position in the driver code also suggests that it provides performance near the Radeon RX 6700 XT. However, it can depend on a particular variant. Just as NVIDIA has given hardware partners more room to configure each mobile Ampere GPU, the Navi22-based Radeon RX 6800M is rumored to be available in a variety of TGP packages (C1, C5, C3). Clock speed.

In fact, if the Radeon RX 6800M is essentially a port on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, it has 40 compute units and 2,560 stream processors. The big question mark is the memory allocation. This component debuted with 12GB of GDDR6 connected to a 192bit memory bus and could provide 336GB / s of memory bandwidth.

It’s clearly not yet clear how it actually works. However, given that the Radeon RX 6800M created a split screen for the driver, it seems to turn out in the very near future.

