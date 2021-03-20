Google’s ethical dilemma





Google removed Evil from the Code of Conduct in early 2018. In retrospect, the move anticipated a series of events leading to the dismissal of Google’s leading ethical AI researchers Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell.

It all started with Gebru & Mitchells’s treatise on the dangers of large language models like GPT-3 and BERT. This paper highlights the dangers of these language models, including the risks of prejudice such as environmental costs, economic costs, opportunity costs, racism, stereotypes, and illegal arrests.

Ethical conversations are gaining momentum as AI and ML herald the arrival of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Google fired Gebble and Mitchell indiscriminately, pulling anti-aircraft guns out of the industry. In related news, FAccT, a conference on AI transparency, has recently terminated its sponsorship with Google.

Why should Google be concerned?

Google has invested heavily in machine learning and sponsors some of the major ML conferences around the world. The greatest benefit of high-tech companies like Google is to build good relationships with researchers, industry experts and scholars, and drive R & D and innovation with new technologies. Recent controversies have forced researchers and stakeholders to rethink their partnerships with technology giants, creating friction in corporate progress in machine learning research.

Researchers at the Center for Applied Data Ethics have told the media how this controversy is undermining the research of all companies. He believes Google has cut off its mission to regain the trust of researchers inside and outside the company.

Although the key to these machine learning studies is academic norms, Google has always prioritized revenue over knowledge production, according to another expert at New York University’s AI Now Institute.

Scott Nikmte, director of the Institute for Robotics at the University of Texas at Austin, boycotted Google’s recent workshop, saying that tech giants need to rigorously rethink their ethical attitude. Otherwise, more scholars, researchers and experts will break the partnership with Google.

Hads Kress-Gazit, a professor of robotics at Cornell University, has spoken out about his disapproval of Google’s policies. In a recent tweet, he talked about withdrawing from Google ML and the Robot Safety Workshop.

–Hadas Kress-Gazit (@HadasKressGazit) March 12, 2021

This isn’t the first time Google has scrutinized AI technology and ethical issues. In 2015, the company was cross-examined for a racist photo app, but was later blocked. In 2018, company employees protested using Pentagon technology to analyze drone images and target ISIS. Shortly thereafter, Google announced a set of ethical principles regarding the use of AI. However, recent competition has revealed the shortcomings of Google’s commitment to responsible AI.

In addition to researchers and scholars, the US Congress has asked Google to explain Gebble’s firing. This then required Google and other tech companies to rethink the accountability of the algorithms and how to mitigate the associated bias. Earlier this year, Google, Facebook, and Open AI warned against setting ethical AI standards before launching their products.

What’s next

Undoubtedly, the recent controversy has hit Google’s reputation. In particular, the prejudice of machine learning technology is in the storm. The dismissal of Google’s AI Lead has forced the entire industry to express its views on fair regulation of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Marian Croak’s appointment as a new AI lead and Sundar Pichais’ memo to employees after Gebrus fire show a change in Google’s approach to promoting in-house fairness and diversity. I will.

