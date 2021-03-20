KSTC Launches Accelerator to Prepare SMEs for DOD Contract





Lexington, Kentucky (Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation / Dr. Maria Brue) The new accelerator program currently pending prepares Kentucky entrepreneurs to submit ideas to the US Department of Defense for funding. Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation (KSTC) has recently partnered with OK Catalyst, a national leader in helping small businesses by winning the Department of Defense Innovation Awards, to create accelerators. Its goals include building Kentucky innovation and a high-tech business ecosystem, creating high-paying research and technology jobs that support families and communities. Kentucky’s first accelerator program allows participants to apply for and win contracts through the Department of Defense’s Small Business Innovation Division. Research (SBIR) / Small Business Innovation Research (STTR) program. Through the SBIR / STTR program, known as the Americas Seed Fund, participating federal agencies spend 3.2% of their external research budget on less than 500 employees to meet federal R & D needs and promote innovation and commercialization. Assigned to the company. It typically grants contracts on behalf of grants, is the country’s largest source of SBIR funding, and currently allocates $ 1.8 billion to programs. The division’s SBIR program not only has the largest budget, but also invests in the most diverse technology portfolio, from materials to biomedical technology. The department’s SBIR / STTR program is also fast-paced and usually takes only 10 weeks to prepare a competitive proposal. Despite the remarkable progress of securing undiluted federal funding, leveraging it and, most importantly, helping to launch innovative businesses, we do not compete. Maria Labreveux of KSTC, who runs the Kentucky Science and Technology Foundation, said: Defense spends more on SBIR / STTR activities than any other agency, but contracts with companies to solve a variety of problems that go far beyond global warming technology. Kentucky has the talent and resources to be the best place to meet these needs. This accelerator gives many Kentucky innovators access to collaboration between experienced professionals using the award-winning Pentagon SBIR / STTR strategy. Accelerators are currently accepting ideas for submission at https://www.ksef.kstc.org/dod-accelerator. 8-week program. The deadline for submitting ideas for consideration is Friday, April 23, 2021. Accelerators match participants with one or more topics within their abilities and interests and provide virtual instructions, templates, and resources to help participants create suggestions. Participants will also receive one-on-one counseling and match with local experts where possible. The accelerator’s goal is to submit at least 10 highly competitive proposals for the June 2021 DOD SBIR / STTRBAA release. Accelerators are free and do not require SBIR experience. Anyone interested can schedule a consultation and learn what to expect from SBIR and accelerators. By partnering with KSTC and OKCatalyst, Accelerators bring together successful organizations that have helped companies raise federal innovation funding. OK Catalyst, a program at the Tom Love Innovation Hub in Norman, Oklahoma, is nationally renowned for its preparation of companies to win the DODS BIR award to help them launch their products and grow their business. OKCatalyst received the 2020 Tibbetts Award, the highest honor of companies, organizations and individuals promoting the mission and goals of the SBIR / STTR program. We are delighted to launch this innovative accelerator with KSTC to expand Kentucky’s tech startup with a DoD of $ 1.8 billion. SBIR / STTR program. Tom Love Innovation Hub Secretary-General, University of Oklahoma Tom Wavering Founded in 1987 to support advances in science, technology and innovative economic development, KSTC is a creative initiative in education and economics. A fast-paced leader with a reputation for development and management. Competitiveness and scientific research. The 2006 Tibetan Award-winning KSTC continues to be ranked, with the Kentucky SBIR / STTR Advocacy Program rising from 47th to 27th in the number of awards from 2002 to 2012. This initiative is supported in collaboration with the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. , KY Innovation and KYPTAC. For more information, or apply https://www.ksef.kstc.org/dod-accelerator.

