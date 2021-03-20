Top Story: iPad Pro With Thunderbolt? , Intel Mocks M1 Mac, iMac Pro are officially discontinued





We’re past the mid-March and there are no signs of an Apple media event, but that doesn’t mean that the event won’t show up in the coming weeks, or that some products will simply be released in a press release. It keeps circulating.

Perhaps the biggest news topic of the week was Apple’s Get a Mac advertising campaign over a decade ago, Justin Long, promoting a Windows machine based on the company’s processor, which is better than Apple’s new M1-based Mac. Appeared in a new campaign by Intel. Check out the video above and read below for more details on these stories and more! IPad Pro with Thunderbolt port and mini LED display will be available in April at the earliest

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman reported this week that Apple plans to announce new iPads, including the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, “as early as April.”

In particular, Gurman argued that the new iPad Pro model may have a Thunderbolt port. The new iPad Pro model is expected to feature a faster A14X chip based on the latest Mac M1 chip, and the M1 chip supports Thunderbolt, so this rumor certainly sounds plausible. I will. And because Thunderbolt uses a USB-C connector design, the new iPad Pro model will continue to work with existing USB-C chargers and accessories.

As widely rumored, Gurman said Apple is considering adding a Mini-LED backlight to at least the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and display technology could be dedicated to larger models. It suggests that there is.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added credibility to this time frame, claiming that mass production of the Mini-LED iPad will begin in mid-late April. Kuo expects the new MacBook Air with Mini-LED display and the new iPad Air with OLED display to follow in 2022.

It was a month’s whirlwind for Apple rumors. First, I heard from the leaker Jon Prosser that the Apple event was planned for March 16th, but was later excluded by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. After that date, Prosser and other leakers suggested that an Apple event be held on March 23, but this doesn’t seem to have happened either.

Focused on Apple’s potential announcements in April, we’ve compiled rumors about the latest iPad Pro, AirPods, and AirTags from sources such as Gurman and renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In addition to the new iPad model, new products rumored to be in Apple’s pipeline include the long-awaited AirTags item tracker, a new game-focused Apple TV, new AirPods and AirPods Pro, and other Apple Silicon Macs. However, some of these products are not expected until late 2021.

Former “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long casts a shadow on the M1 Mac in a new Intel advertising campaign

Justin Long, who starred in Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” advertising campaign in the mid-2000s, opposed the Mac in a new Intel advertising campaign.

Intel’s advertising campaign is trying to make a hole in Apple’s new M1 Mac. This includes official support for a single external display only (DisplayLink adapter can be used as a workaround), support for a limited number of games, lack of a full-out touchscreen, and more. More.

Intel’s campaign has so far included a series of videos starring Long, a website comparing M1 chips with Intel processors, and social media content including photos of Long holding several dongles in his hand. It contains.

The first M1 Mac was rave reviews, and the M1 MacBook Air outperformed the largest 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel’s Core i9 processor in the Geekbench benchmark score.

The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued, removed from Apple’s site, and no longer available for purchase.

Two weeks after Apple announced the discontinuation of the iMac Pro and stated that orders were only available for the duration of the supply, high-end all-in-one desktops seem to have reached the end of the line. Apple has stopped ordering machines this week and removed them from the Mac section of its website.

Apple recommends users looking for a high-end Mac to choose the 27-inch iMac, which was last updated in August 2020. The current 27-inch iMac, which consisted of a 10-core Core i9 processor, was the standard iMac Pro with a 10-core Xeon W processor. Apple will also announce a redesigned iMac based on the Apple Silicon Chip later this year. Hands-on: Kensington’s new $ 400 Studio Dock for iPad Pro

Kensington began accepting pre-orders for the Studio Dock Docking Station released for the iPad Pro in February, and now those Studio Dock orders are beginning to reach customers. We chose one of the new Studio Docks to see if it was worth the high purchase price of the iPad workflow.

Available on the 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 10.9-inch iPad Air, the Studio Dock has a magnetic base on which the iPad can be mounted and can be used in either landscape or portrait mode. There is a version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR stand. Watch the hands-on video for a complete impression. The iPhone13 model has “probably” and “touch ID” under the display.

According to Barclays Research analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues, the iPhone 13 model, due out later this year, will have a fingerprint scanner underneath the authentication display in addition to Face ID. It is highly likely that it is embedded.

The under-display “Touch ID” for the iPhone has been rumored several times over the past few years. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal also claim that Apple is testing an underdisplay fingerprint scanner for at least the iPhone 13 model, so it’s clear over time that this feature will work.

Apple has applied for patents on various underdisplay fingerprint scanners as part of its research and development of this feature.

