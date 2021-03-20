Medix Global Hosts Digital Health Innovation Challenge in India Focusing on Destructive Local Startups





Medix Global invites the first edition of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge India application to engage with Healthtech startups developing innovative digital health applications that make a real difference in people’s lives. A global provider of innovative, digital health and medical management solutions has announced the launch of the first edition of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge for Indian healthcare start-ups.

Through this platform, Medix will increase access to care, reduce unfair healthcare variations, democratize healthcare, improve the sustainability of India’s healthcare ecosystem, while at the same time making people’s true. We aim to connect with healthcare start-ups that are developing innovative digital health applications that make a difference. It is alive.

Medix Global’s founder and CEO, Sigal Atzmon, took this opportunity to create high-impact, scalable digital health solutions with not only technology, but also healthcare operations related to the complexity of healthcare delivery and the dynamics in between. He said that it is also necessary to apply know-how. Payers, providers and patients. Medix has pioneered and advanced remote and digital care solutions for over 15 years. I am very excited about what you see in India.

As a technology-led country, India’s health in addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the National Digital Health Mission of India aimed at leveraging digital solutions to access a population of 1.4 billion. It is clear that the care sector will revolutionize. India’s healthcare technology industry itself is expected to reach US $ 5 billion in 2023, and the opportunities are enormous. After COVID, India will steadily take leadership in the global healthcare industry.

Leverage Medix’s expertise, strategic networks and unique operational ecosystem to serve healthcare consumers around the world to identify the best ideas and disruptive innovations, drive growth and traditional We work with innovators who are contributing to the evolution of healthcare delivery and consumption. The four themes identified at this event will provide digital health management solutions (using data analytics, AI and machine learning), remote health management services, healthcare IT applications, and consumer engagement for better healthcare outcomes. The platform.

The story continues

This platform is an opportunity for aspiring start-ups to share stories with the Medix Group as potential investors and strategic partners and explore synergies with Medix and other local and global players.

Now that registration has begun, interested applicants can register by filling out the application form at the following link https://www.medix-startups.com/. The final submission date for the entry is March 30, 2021.

The entry is then evaluated by a leading jury. The 10 finalists will have the opportunity to present their solutions at a virtual event on April 29, 2021.

The jury consists of prominent business leaders, CEOs, renowned innovators, entrepreneurs and scholars. SigalAtzmon, CEO, Medix Global Dr. Sangita Reddy, Co-Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Former President, FICCI Mr. Shrijeet Mishra, Aditya Bilra Group CEO and Head Group Service Indian Angel Network President Padmaja Ruparel, Tata -AIA Life CEO Naveen Tahilyani, NASSCOM Center of Excellence for IoT & AI CEO Sanjeev Malhotra Ragit Mefta, CEO, Antara Senior Living Rohit Bayana, Managing Partner, Lumis Partners Ajanana Nabati, President, Quantum Advisors Advanced Anat Bernstein- Reich, Managing Director of A & G Partners Dr. Yaron Daniely, Partner and Head of aMoon Alpha, Professor Mukul Gupta of aMoon Ventures, Professor of Marketing David Zeltser, Medical Director of Medix Global For more information on the Medix Digital Health Innovation Challenge https: / Please visit /www.medix-startups.com/. About Medix Founded in 2006, Medix is ​​a leading global provider of innovative, high-quality digital and remote healthcare management solutions. We have offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Mumbai and Tel Aviv. Medix serves millions of customers in more than 90 countries. As a shared value company, Medix Services provides significant added value in the healthcare world, primarily to global health and life insurance companies, financial groups, large corporations and government agencies, and their approach is just health insurance. A real health player from the company.

PWR PWR

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos