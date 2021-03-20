The United States resumes earlier than the United Kingdom, despite being behind the vaccination race





To celebrate spring break, college athletes are thrown into the air by a group of men on the beach – MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA / REUTERS

Coronavirus article bar with counter ..

The United States is rapidly abandoning Covid’s restrictions, despite chasing Britain in the race to vaccinate its population.

The UK is still in a tight blockade, so a large area of ​​the United States is now almost reopening as usual. According to the Governor of Texas, Texas is “100% open” and you don’t even have to wear a mask.

Thousands of students gathered on the beach and their families gathered at Disney World during the spring break in Florida this weekend.

One of the most restrictive states during the pandemic, California this week allowed restaurants to be eaten indoors and gyms and cinemas to operate on a limited capacity.

On Friday, Joe Biden celebrated achieving his goal of delivering 100 million doses of vaccine in the first 100 days. I exceeded my goal six weeks earlier.

However, the United States is still lagging behind the United Kingdom in deploying vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccine dose given per 100 people

In the UK, about 41 vaccinations are given per 100 people. The US effort is 35 per 100 people. Both are included in the top five countries on this index.

In the United States, approximately 60,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,000 deaths are still recorded.

The UK totals less than 6,000 cases, killing about 100 people daily, about one-tenth the level in the United States.

But Britain remains blocked. The school returned on March 8th, but until March 29th, up to 6 people can meet outdoors.

By April 12, the hairdresser, gym and outdoor pub will be open.

Such restrictions are no longer recognized in the United States.

Beachers gather at South Beach during Miami’s Spring Break

In Florida, resorters come from all over the country.

Last weekend, police arrested more than 100 people in Miami Beach in normal pre-pandemic incidents such as drunkenness and turmoil in peace.

In one case, there was confusion when a person in the middle of a large number of people began throwing money into the air.

Jennifer Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer of the Holida Dun Chamber of Commerce in Cocoa Beach, said:

The story continues

Last year, California was the first US state to impose a blockade of shelter-in-place, but is now resuming pace.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Next week we will see more movement, more energy, and more optimism about our state and its future.”

Newly confirmed daily COVID-19 cases per million people

California has 13 million vaccinations, most of the states in the United States.

However, despite its population of 40 million, it lags behind the UK, which administers 28 million doses to a population of 67 million.

With a population of about 30 million, Texas, the second largest population in the United States, has only 6 million doses of vaccine.

However, after March 10th, all businesses are allowed to fully open. No need to wear masks in shops, restaurants and bars.

As the baseball season begins next month, the Texas Rangers Stadium will have a capacity of 40,518 people.

College students arrive in South Florida for their annual Spring Break ritual – Getty Images North America / Joe Raedle

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said “Covid-19 hasn’t disappeared,” but the state-imposed restrictions have dropped to “no longer needed.”

He said it was the individual’s responsibility to take “individual responsibility”.

So far, about 12.3 percent of the entire US population has been fully vaccinated.

The United States, unlike other countries, is accelerating its resumption, partly due to the lack of vaccine supply.

By the end of May, all adults will be vaccinated adequately.

Some scientists warn that the resumption is too early.

“We’re not there yet,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he was “really worried” about how quickly some states would lift regulations. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos