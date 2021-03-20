Trade Desk confronts Google, Quantcast in $ 150 billion market





A façade with a sign at the headquarters of Quantcast, an AI-led analytics company in South of Market (SoMA) November 8, 2019, downtown neighborhood in San Francisco, California.

The low cookie usage change is part of the software dropped into the browser that helps advertisers and publishers collect data about consumer web activity and better target ads, 150 billion. It has a tsunami-like impact on the dollar digital advertising market.

Earlier this month, Google phased in the use of individual third-party cookies to help target ads and deploy the system based on a group of customers with common interests, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is because it was announced that it will be abolished.

Google’s announcement has wiped out rivals of Google Digital Advertising, which uses third-party cookies for its services, with the market capitalization of Trade Desk, based in Ventura, California, exceeding $ 8 billion.

Meanwhile, much smaller rival San Francisco-based Quantcast (Forbes told me that it’s a client) uses the Trade Desk with real-time data from over 100 million web and mobile destinations. Because it states a winning business from Trade Desk. Use static third-party data.

The Trade Desk isn’t worried about Google phasing out third-party cookies or losing customers on Quantcast, according to Earnings Call Transcript in the fourth quarter of 2020.

why? A Trade Desk spokesperson said on March 18 that he would not comment on competitors, but Gartners Magic Quadrant for Advertising Technology named the Trade Desk located in the upper right corner the leader (Quantcast did not reach the quadrant). T). He was also named to the Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice for AdTech.

Gartner Peer Insights has only two Quantcast customer reviews. Overall, Quantcast is a great platform, according to an article dated March 17th. Their pixel-based audience has consistently performed very well in terms of facilitating conversions. Their audience insights are also detailed and useful in ways not found in other DSPs.

Google’s move is good for Alphabet investors, and the future of The Trade Desk depends on how well it adapts to Google’s changes. Quantcast thinks it will be made public, especially if it benefits from the competitive disadvantages of The Trade Desk.

Google says goodbye to cookies

Google announced on March 3 that it will stop implementing user tracking technology to sell ads, which account for 81% of parent company Alphabets’ revenue.

In 2020, Google will phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browsers, following Apple’s more aggressive lead, with a new mobile operating system update that requires users to opt in to such tools. I announced that. journal.

Google, which accounts for 90% of Internet searches, may replace individual cookies with an approach that provides advertisers with information about a group of individuals with a common interest, the journal said.

According to the journal, instead of reducing Google’s dominance of the global digital advertising market by more than 50%, the move to abandon third-party cookies will actually strengthen its dominance. This is the claim of companies such as Trade Desk and Criteo that provide software and tracking tools to advertisers.

Trade Desk financial performance

The Trade Desk, which enables thousands of agencies and brands to place display, video, audio, in-app, native and social ads through programmatic advertising services, was released in September 2016 and March 18th. At that point, its share grew at a composite of 102% per year. A rate with a market capitalization of $ 34.8 billion.

Companies that generated $ 863 million in revenue, up 26% in 2020, are growing rapidly quarterly. However, The Trade Desk expects top-line growth to slow this quarter.

why? According to CFO Blake Grayson, the company’s fourth-quarter revenue was up 48% to $ 320 million, while first-quarter revenue was between $ 214 million and $ 217 million, 33. It is projected to represent a percentage to 35% growth. Q1 2020 results refer to phone records for Q4 earnings.

Impact of Google’s move on The Trade Desk

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trade Desk is one of the few advertising technology companies to gain market share over Google, especially in the market for buying ads across publisher sites.

According to Jounce Media, Google, which controls about 40% of this ad-buying niche to Trade Desk, has abandoned market share because it is investing where Google is not investing in online advertising for audio and streaming TV. Journal says it does. ..

Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green told the journal that if Google moves to stop tracking individual web behaviors, it will leverage its strengths to harm its rivals. That’s because Google uses a very good pool of consumer data to target cohort-based ads and hinder the Trade Desk business, Green said.

Google has challenged this claim about the use of its own data that companies collect about their customers. [will] The journal says it will be even more important in a privacy-first world.

Sadly for Trade Desk investors, Google’s decision to stop tracking personal web activity via cookies has cost them. In the month ending March 18, Trade Desk shares lost 19% of their value.

The Trade Desk won’t go down without a fight. Green told The Journal that Trade Desk has the opportunity to build alternative targeting technologies that could be the main rivals of Google’s approach.

The Trade Desk alternative to cookie loss is a new user identifier called the Unified ID, a scrambled version of the personal email address to which publishers and ad tech companies add data. The Journal reports that Trade Desk has created a Unified ID profile for 50 million people.

Google is at risk with the Trade Desk approach. According to CNBC, Google’s blog post [warned against solutions like] PII graph based on people’s email addresses [casting doubt on the future of Unified ID 2.0, which Trade Desk has backed]..

Greens’ response was to portray Google as a threat to the open Internet. According to CNBC, as he wrote in his blog post, Google is doubling its own properties such as search and YouTube and adding bricks to the walls around those properties.

Why Quantcast beats The Trade Desk

It’s not Green’s main concern, but I’m wondering if Google’s approach to Quantcasts will phase out third-party cookies, giving them a greater competitive advantage over Trade Desk.

Founded in 2006, Quantcast uses the platform daily, including large public companies and major brands such as Equifax EFX, Disney DIS, HP, Royal Caribbean RCL, Dominos Pizza DPZ, Papa Johns Pizza, Fiat Chrysler and LOreal. We are proud of thousands of customers. Like IKEA and Christies Auction House, according to Quantcast.

Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcasts, said in an interview on March 16 that he set up a company to understand how Internet data is used in advertising. He interviewed all the experts he found to understand why advertising was less relevant to consumers.

He concluded that sample-based analytics such as radio and television viewer panels do not work on the Internet. He wondered if he could measure internet transmission. In theory, you can understand the audience and help your business. What if you could use Quantcast instead of broadcast?

Knowing that $ 150 billion is spent on advertising, Feldman works with a number of publishers to securely pool data and use machine learning to understand attributes such as interests and demographics. I thought I could do this by targeting ads more effectively.

Quantcast, which has 650 employees, refused to disclose revenue and didn’t have to raise money for 10 years, said the approach would allow it to acquire customers from The Trade Desk.

why? According to the company, The Trade Desk relies on third-party data, which is inherently static and outdated. This means that your brand is dealing with unreliable data from the beginning. In contrast, the Quantcast platform is powered by real-time data from over 100 million web and mobile destinations. This data can be combined with AI and machine learning to identify real-time intent signals that allow customers to score impressions based on real consumer intent.

Equifax is a happy customer. As Joella Duncan, Director of Media Strategy at Equifax Global Consumer Solutions told me in an interview on March 16th, I gave Quantcast 6 weeks to get it up and running in a couple of weeks. This allowed us to generate more revenue for the same amount of advertising and achieve it on a large scale. They are three to four times higher than my initial expectations.

Can I publish Quantcast? Assuming that the same revenue per employee as the Trade Desk is about $ 541,000 (2020 revenue is $ 863 million, the number of employees is 1,545), it is not surprising that Quantcasts revenue exceeds $ 300 million. Probably.

If Quantcasts revenue grows rapidly, it could easily fit into the financial profile required for an IPO or SPAC merger.

