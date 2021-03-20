From Reddit topics to space travel, six ETFs designed to help investors capture the zeitgeist of the stock market





Omar Marquez via Getty Images / SOPA images / SOPA images / hoto illustrations by Light Rocket

An increasing number of exchange-traded funds are designed to capture the Zeitgeist in the market and invest in popular themes. “The rise of so-called sentimental ETFs … makes a lot of sense in a socially distant world,” Antonio Trenchev, founder and managing partner of co-Nexo, told insiders. Insiders provide a list of six sentiment and discipline-driven ETFs currently available to investors.

In an attempt to capture the zeitgeist of the stock market, investors have launched a variety of investment tools to profit from the current buyer market.

Exchange Traded Funds are designed to track indexes, sectors, commodities, or currencies, and have recently turned to investor sentiment. This is a new trend that has been driven by GameStop Stockmania, which has sprung up on Reddit and turned Wall Street upside down, in recent weeks.

“Conversely, pandemics have actually led to an influx of new investors, many of whom are likely to be participating in ongoing ETF pushes,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo. Told to. “For example, the rise of so-called sentimental ETFs makes a lot of sense in a socially distant world.”

He continued: “Instead of talking about beer in pubs, people are taking them to Twitter and Reddit to share their attitude towards stocks.”

Insiders have compiled a list of six sentiment and discipline interest-driven ETFs currently available to investors.

(1) Buzz

For whom?People who like social media

The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF aims to scrape websites such as Reddit, StockTwits, and Twitter to identify the stocks that are receiving the most active attention online. Trading began on March 4, with an immediate inflow of $ 280 million. Backed by Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, BUZZ had a total net worth of over $ 500 million in just two weeks.

The portfolio is rebalanced monthly and consists of 75 US large cap stocks with the highest positive sentiment and bullish perceptions of investors. Virgin Galactic, a private spaceflight developer overseen by billionaire Richard Branson, is its largest component.

(2) FOMO

For whom? Those who are afraid of FOMO

This ETF from the Collaborative Investment Series Trust aims to invest in current or emerging trends as a way to reduce the risk of investors missing out on the next big thing. It was submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10.

FOMO invests primarily in market capitalization start-ups, SPACs, equity ETFs, fixed income ETFs, volatility and reverse volatility ETFs. Advised by Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management LLC, the fund follows a “unique tactical model” in managing its assets.

(3) MVP

For whom?People who are crazy about sports

The ETF is made up of 36 sports-related holding companies, including sports teams, leagues, media companies, and even sports-related SPACs. Joe Pompliano, founder of Roundhill Investments and the Huddle Up newsletter, launched on March 17th as the first ETF dedicated to professional sports teams and leagues.

MVP’s largest holding is Madison Square Garden Sports, which accounts for 9.39% of total ETFs. It also includes F1 and WWE, as well as Nike, Puma, Adidas and MSG networks.

(4) INFL

For whom? People who are willing to face inflation

This Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiary ETF aims to identify companies that thrive in an inflationary environment. Given that inflation is the number one concern for equity investors today, the fund is firmly rooted in the zeitgeist of the market.

Launched in January 2021, it usually consists of common stock, a unit of ownership of a listed Master Limited Partnership, and a unit of royalty trust.

(5) UFO

For whom?Those who have invested in the space race

Procure Space ETF, the world’s first pure space ETF, aims to invest in companies engaged in the space industry. Andrew Chanin, CEO and co-founder of Procure AM, makes the public aware of the importance of space discovery not only in day-to-day operations such as communications, but also for far-reaching reasons such as military and economic progress. I told the insider that I wanted to.

UFOs launched in 2019 include Loral Space, Viasat and Gilat. Through Starstock Picker’s Cathie Wood’s Ark Space Exploration ETF, competitors could soon be on the field with the ARKX symbol. But Chanin isn’t upset.

“We see it as a verification that we were the first pure space industry and provided investors with this global exposure,” he said.

(6) HDRO

For whom?Those who are interested in clean energy

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF, a hydrogen and fuel cell-based ETF, aims to track the most liquid and innovative hydrogen stocks on the market. ETFs focus on companies that value clean energy and next-generation innovation.

So far, it has already generated $ 2.85 million in net worth since its launch in March last week. HDRO consists of plug power, ceres power, and ballad power.

