There is no 1-inch smartphone sensor this year, suggesting a reliable leaker





In February, Samsung announced the new 50MP ISO CELL GN2 sensor, which is 1 / 1.12 inches in size and has 1.4m sized pixels. This is currently the largest sensor available on smartphones.

The Korean giant will maintain its crown for the rest of 2021, suggesting a leaker ice universe. He adds that the sensor will first appear on the Xiaomi handset, which will be released at the end of March.

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 will become the largest mobile phone sensor in 2021, bringing an unprecedented experience and waiting for Xiaomi calls at the end of the month.

Ice universe (@UniverseIce) Prior to March 19, 2021, it was reported that the next Huawei P50 series would show off its 1-inch 50MP Sony sensor, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now. Instead, it seems that the 1 / 1.18 inch IMX sensor, which will be part of the 700 series, will be available. This is an improvement over the P40’s 1 / 1.28 inch sensor and should allow for more detailed photography. The detailed camera specs aren’t yet known, but recent leaks suggest a standard, and the Pro model has a large bump with two huge lenses. The 1/1.18 inch sensor mentioned above is reportedly combined with a P50 ultra-wide-angle module and a telephoto module, and perhaps a periscope unit, a telephoto alternative, and a Pro ultra-wide-angle snapper.

Previously, the P50 was rumored to be equipped with the Kirin 9000E chipset, but Leaker Teme says it could instead be equipped with the new Kirin 9000L SoC, which is based on Samsung’s 5nm technology. It looks like a less powerful version of the 9000E, as the leaker says the A77 core is limited to 2.86Ghz.

The Huawei P50 may have a new Kirin 9000L processor. This processor uses Samsung’s 5nm technology, but with some reduction in core parameters. The A77 core will be reduced to 2.86Ghz and the GPU will be 18 core G78. # Huawei P50

Teme () (@ RODENT950) March 19, 2021

This can mean that the P50 Pro is fueled by the 9000E and only the Pro Plus shows off the Kirin 9000.

The new phone will probably be announced on March 26th.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos