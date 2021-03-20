Marvel’s Avengers PS5 Save Transfer Female Encourages Xbox Leads to Explain Smart Delivery





Marvel’s Avengers got a big upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on Thursday, giving them the choice between near-perfect 60fps performance at checkerboard resolution and 30fps performance at native 4K. On the surface, this upgrade fulfills many of the visual and gameplay promises made by the publishers of the Square Enix project, but the save transfer process is subject to scrutiny.

“Marvel’s Avengers” got a big upgrade for the PS5, but fans are crazy about the hassle of save transfers. In response, Xbox explained why smart delivery is so good. “Marvel’s Avengers” is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.Square Enix / Marvel

Simply put, people playing games on Sony PlayStation 5 find it harder to move their campaign and multiplayer progress to next-generation platforms than people jumping between the Xbox One and Xbox Series. I did. As described in the Marvel’s Avengers Save and Transfer Guide, PlayStation owners must install and update the Marvel’s Avengers PS4 game on their PS5 console and begin the save migration process before playing the upgraded game. .. Migrating with a PS4 build allows you to: PS5 version to find the data and bring it to the new system.

However, on Xbox, the migration is much more seamless. Not only does Old Save work without an additional save migration process, but you also have the freedom to switch between Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S while keeping progress on the fly.

According to a recent Twitter thread by Xbox Engineering Lead Eden Marie, this is all thanks to Microsoft implementing its own Smart Delivery system. In six tweets, Eden explains why Marvel’s Avengers next-generation update “works correctly” on Microsoft’s platform instead of Sony’s. The solution comes down to the fact that each version of the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S games has the same identifier regardless of the generation of the platform on which the software is native. Because of this unity, the Avengers save game format used on the Xbox One and Series X | S is exactly the same. In the broadest sense, the Smart Delivery platform considers all storages of a particular game to be the same regardless of the system on which it is played.

They have the same ID, so they sync, read, and write exactly the same stored data, regardless of the generation version of the game. (4/6)

— Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Sony has opted for another approach, where the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel’s Avengers are completely different product SKUs on the PlayStation Store. As a result, the PlayStation operating system considers the storage of base games and their upgrades to be completely different files that are not compatible. The additional save migration procedure basically uploads the Avengers PS4 save and converts it to a file formatted for PS5 SKU.

These different protocols between PlayStation and Xbox have existed since both next-generation platforms were launched in November this year, but given the awkward implementation at Marvel’s Avengers, the focus is more focused. It is guessed. Other online service titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Destiny 2 also store player progress data in bespoke platform-independent third-party Call of Duty and Bungie accounts. It’s also worth noting that we avoided the problem.

That said, instant storage compatibility across generations is a clear advantage of Smart Delivery, but keep in mind that Sony’s isolated gaming model has several advantages. After all, Smart Delivery automatically provides players with the platform-optimized version of the game download, but PS5 players will be able to choose the PS5 game PS4, even if they choose it intentionally. You can play the version.

This may seem counterintuitive in most respects, but since PS5 games can only be installed on the system’s very limited 667 GB solid state drive, individual game lists, for example, Black You will have the opportunity to install a PS4 version of such a big game. Operate cold war on an external hard drive without consuming that precious PS5 game space. For games, you’re always less dependent on using the best version, and you may only be able to play it occasionally. That additional option may be useful. Still, it’s undeniable that the simplicity of Smart Delivery makes save transfers between console generations much easier for gamers.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

What do you think of Save Transfer and Marvel’s Avengers? Do you prefer smart delivery to traditional downloads? Let us know in the comments!

