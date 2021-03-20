Wikipedia has a deal with Apple, allowing Google to fund global initiatives





Non-profit Wikipedia has just announced potential corporate contracts for businesses. Amazon and Apple aren’t paying to use Wikipedia to answer user questions via Siri and Alexa. Wikipedia executive Lisa Seitz-Gruwell explains how nonprofits can grow with contract funds. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

The relationship between Big Tech and Wikipedia could change significantly this year.

On March 16th, Wikipedia announced a historic Enterprise API tool. This will enable businesses to better integrate Wikipedia content with their products. Wired first reported the news.

Currently, Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google use Wikipedia to answer user questions, but don’t pay anything for a free encyclopedia.

The new business contract will transform the relationship between free encyclopedias and businesses and level the competition with major tech companies such as Apple and Amazon.

“We want more users of the content to contribute,” said Lisa Seitz Gruwell, chief progress officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, in an interview with an insider. “And I have to say that many of them donated to us, but many of them didn’t. [an enterprise contract] Make it more consistent. “

Read more: A leaked Google internal study shows that employee well-being is declining and companies are responding with new perks.

The new enterprise contract will be opt-in. This means that businesses can use Wikipedia the current way without paying. Nonprofits also said the contract would also set better guidelines for attribution of Wikipedia content.

Wikipedia has been funded solely by donations and grants since its launch in 2001, but has never charged companies for this product. Co-founders Larry Sanger and Jimmy Wales launched Wikipedia in 2001 on the principle of free decentralized information, similar to the open source software movement. According to Comscore, this is only the top 20 most visited digital platforms operated by nonprofits.

“We are very lucky and are funded by about 8 million people who donate an average of $ 15 worldwide. These people are part of our community,” Seitz-Gruwell said. Told to. “It will continue to be the main way to fund the Wikimedia Foundation.”

Wikipedia wants to get out of the deal with tech giants

Large tech organizations have been using Wikipedia’s information for their products for years, but nonprofits are now launching the Enterprise API because it takes time for volunteers to communicate and make decisions. .. She said the group has 280,000 volunteers who are closely associated with Wikipedia, including 80,000 active editors.

Apple and Google are listed as Wikimedia’s “major benefactors” and donated more than $ 50,000 between 2017 and 2018. Amazon donated $ 1 million to Wikipedia in 2018 after not appearing on the organization’s list of top corporate donors.

Seitz-Gruwell said the company wants to continue to raise money primarily through donations and grants and does not anticipate contracts that will make up the majority of Wikimedia’s revenue. Nonprofits recorded a net worth of $ 180 million in 2020 from donations and grants.

Wikipedia uses funds through business contracts instead of using donor funds to build tools for tech companies. In this way, Wikipedia uses the company’s own funds to build the product. If successful, Wikipedia plans to use the additional funding generated from the deal to build better products for some emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

“By 2030, one of our hopes is to achieve what is called knowledge fairness, which means we want to grow tremendously in emerging markets over the next decade. We do, “says Seitz-Gruwell. “This requires additional resources and increased investment. We hope it helps companies grow their resources around the world.”

Amazon, Apple and Google couldn’t get additional comments right away.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos