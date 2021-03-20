How important is Volkswagen’s two-way charging innovation?





One of the most exciting features people announced at a recent Power Day event by Volkswagen was bidirectional charging. The new Volkswagen model will be available for charging or discharging through the Volkswagen Wall Box starting next year. This is something that many EV enthusiasts have been working on for many years, but it rarely exists in the consumer market. I’ll briefly explain why it has been ignored and how important it is that Volkswagen is bringing bidirectional charging to the market, but in reverse order. Let’s start with fun.

Volkswagen vehicle to home emissions

Making Money: Theoretically, if a Volkswagen driver has a free EV charge at work or at a local hotspot (store, coffee shop, restaurant), collect free electricity and go home and use it. Can power the house. It’s money, it’s obvious and simple. I don’t think it’s easy to find free charging in many markets, but if this matters, look for some interesting stories. For a market like me where almost all charges are free, you have to wonder how this works.

Disaster Relief: In certain locations, power outages are expected in the coming years due to hurricanes, storms, heat waves, excessive reliance on old thermal power plants, and inadequate transmission infrastructure (such as no underground wires) Will be done. If your car can power your home, it can extend your power supply a bit, and you know the wider situation, it’s that power for great benefit. Can potentially make it possible to stretch. In addition, if you have solar panels on the roof, you may be able to charge your car during the day and discharge it at night when the sun goes down and you still need electricity.

Given that many people spend thousands of dollars on stationary energy storage units just for this purpose, adding this feature to electric vehicles with large batteries is a big deal for many buyers. It is an added value.

Use of cleaner renewable energy

Take advantage of your own solar power: In Volkswagen’s presentation, Elke Temme, responsible for charging and energy for Volkswagen Group components, really emphasized the possibility of storing electricity from rooftop solar panels. This means that the technology they offer (including two-way wall box chargers) will allow electricity to be taken from the rooftop solar panel system into the car and thrown into the house the same day. I will. As needed or needed.

Storing more renewable energy at the national level: Storing more electricity overproduced from currently lost renewable energy sources, depending on how accessible these car batteries are to grid operators I can do it. Temme said that due to lack of energy storage, 6,500 GWh of renewable energy is not used annually. Grid operators can store that power in vehicle batteries if they have the technical and regulatory capabilities.

Volkswagen points out that 2.7 million cars can be driven on that electricity for a year simply by sending that electricity completely into an electric vehicle.

That said, this level of grid consolidation requires additional regulatory and pricing agreements (using the owner’s car battery will actually reduce storage capacity due to the slow deterioration of the battery. Masu). However, when Volkswagen participates in the game and presents it at a major Power Day presentation, we should expect regulators and grid operators (at least Germany) to get involved and see the way forward.

Improved grid resoring, reduced costs and emissions

Improved grid resoring force: Again, depending on how much the grid operator can access the batteries in these cars, additional storage capacity can be used to increase the grid’s restoring force to prevent the aforementioned power outages and on the way You can also supplement the owner of the car with.

However, the vehicle and grid do not need to be fully integrated to improve the restoring force of the grid. If a sufficient number of individuals are ready to unhook from the grid and use their batteries in difficult times, the grid does not have much weight on its shoulders and Volkswagen focuses on the entity. We plan to expand the individual owner side of things to control many vehicles, not just individual owners. (See below.) And that can lead to other benefits.

Cost reduction, emission reduction: “We want to expand our smart storage approach to fleets, condos and the industry,” said Temme. “We combine local intelligence in residential, condominium, or industrial buildings with global intelligence in the cloud, and mobile power banks with intelligent energy management systems. We use all the relevant data to extend the grid. It significantly reduces the need and therefore the cost. ”That’s a pretty purpose!

Not surprisingly, developing more infrastructure and reducing the need to produce more electricity also means reducing emissions. “We are confident that this will significantly improve carbon dioxide emissions and energy costs.”

Volkswagen Pilot Project

Temme also said Volkswagen is already in the process of piloting a pilot project in a brand new apartment in Wolfsburg, Germany. The project includes 1250 apartments, 30004000 residents, 2 MW (MWh) energy storage capacity, 270 wall boxes, and 720kWp rooftop solar power. Imagine that such a project would be 1,000 times or 10,000 times larger.

At this stage, Volkswagen is believed to be serious about the real turmoil in the energy and automotive sectors with this two-way charging technology and its potential.

What has hindered improved availability and use of bidirectional charging so far?

The basic technical potential of sending electricity from a car battery to a home or grid is nothing new. However, as mentioned above, there was no real possibility for electric vehicle owners, except for niche programs and locations. why not?

Electric Vehicle Range: Semi-affordable mass market long-distance vehicles have been selling at a good pace in the last few years. Previously, the battery was too expensive and the electric vehicle was too short or very expensive. Due to the very limited battery capacity and the much limited amount of electric vehicles on the road, it was not feasible to delve into this possibility. Now that battery technology is evolving, costs are falling, and the amount of EV batteries on the road is growing rapidly, that’s not too much of a concern.

EV Battery Deterioration: Another concern is the simple rule that the more batteries you use, the more they deteriorate (loss of energy storage capacity). In connection with the above issues, bidirectional charging from car to home or from car to grid can result in a driving range hit that is of no value to EV owners if the battery deteriorates slightly over time. There is sex. This is a common estimate in this area. Behind the scenes, it wasn’t worth the grid operator paying the EV driver enough money to use the car’s battery for storage. However, as EV battery capacity increases and costs decrease, so does the need for grid storage.

Regulation, Regulation: Who loves regulation? !! No, legal terms and new (or old) registrations are not fun for most of us. More importantly, they take careful planning, negotiation, and commitment to writing and legislation. Large-scale use of Vehicle-to-Grid technology will require new regulations. This requires a huge amount of work that was previously considered premature. But perhaps things are changing. The Volkswagen Group seems to think they are.

Is there anything missing here?

