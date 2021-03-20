



Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell became a Republican candidate for governor of California and was willing to catch Google’s mistakes on Saturday, with many executive orders after the search giant named him US president since 2021. I promised to go too far.

Former Trump’s aide also took a low shot and tweeted to the actual president, Joe Biden. I run up the stairs without tripping.

Biden stumbled dramatically when he climbed the stairs to Air Force One on Friday. On Saturday, the media of Biden’s fall, including criticism of Donald Trump Jr.’s decision to tweet a gif showing that his father had defeated Biden with a golf ball before noticing his accidental promotion by Google. I complained about the press.

Glennell argued that the Washington, DC type killed humor and laughter.

Few Democrats or Washington officials laughed a lot on behalf of the Director of National Intelligence during the Glenels era.

In February last year, an unnamed former civil servant clearly communicated his appointment to Vanity Fair, clearly demonstrating the politicization of intelligence, and said the former German ambassador was Trump’s guardian of the facts.

At the event, Glenn played that role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe. John Ratcliffe is a former member of the House of Representatives who many observers considered to be similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan.

Google says Rick Grenell is president.Photo: Google

On Saturday, Glenels first tweeted an executive order. As Google’s anointed president, if not the actual president, it included a request to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the west coast of the United States (preferably California) as soon as possible, as well as multiple desalinations.plant [and] A new nuclear power plant will be built in California.

Oh, he added, and Eric Swalwell loses his security clearance with this.

Swolwell, a California Democrat who temporarily ran for president in 2020, was the house manager for Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have failed to remove him from the House intelligence committee over reports of a relationship with a Chinese spy suspect.

By lunchtime on the East Coast on Saturday, Google fixed the mistake.

Grenell seems more likely to run for the state than for a national position. Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Democratic Party of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed Trump and Ran.

At the Conservative Political Activities Council in Florida, Glenn said: Of course, if a civil servant hasn’t fulfilled his promise yet and can’t limit his term or recall it on time, there’s one other option. You can run against them yourself.

