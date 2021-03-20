Autonomous driving technology will report that truck drivers will not quit their jobs immediately.





The Ministry of Transport published the first survey inspired by the 2018 Integrated Expenditure Act in the final week of the Trump administration, and the Volpe Center published the survey in the first week of the Biden administration.

The advent of self-driving technology remains a politically sensitive topic, and the two administrations are trying to balance an innovation-minded attitude with a blue-collar job protection attitude.

Finch Fulton, a transport official in the Trump administration and now Vice President of Policy and Strategy for Pittsburgh’s Locomation, who develops self-driving systems that incorporate humans into the business, is concerned about the possibility of unemployment. Suggests that there is no basis.

“If you’re a truck driver today, you’re unlikely to lose your job because of automation,” he said.

According to the Driving Automation report, the average age of truck drivers is 48 years. Over the next 15 years, 42% of the truck workforce will reach or exceed the age of 65. Drivers who do not retire before the effects of automation may find adjacent employment opportunities. Driving is just one part of a truck driver’s job. Inspection, maintenance, and loading can still be done by humans.

Automation does not necessarily mean replacement. Several technology companies operating in the truck arena, such as Plus, Pronto, and Locomation, are the first to build driving assistance systems that require human surveillance rather than focusing on long-term fully autonomous systems. I am.

Given the driver shortage and long-standing challenges that the American Trucking Associations estimates to be 50,000 across the United States, driver assistance systems can actually benefit humans, Bishop Consulting’s autonomous driving strategy Leader Richard Bishop suggests.

“Maybe supervised driving really enhances the game by creating an attractive working environment,” he said. “It’s more like working in the office than operating heavy equipment. This can be very helpful in hiring young drivers.”

