Microsoft Edge test fixes DNS-over-HTTPS performance issues





Microsoft has been testing a fix for a performance issue with the DNS-over-HTTPS feature in Microsoft Edge and has re-enabled the list of recommended DoH servers.

DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) allows you to perform DNS resolution over an encrypted HTTPS connection instead of the usual plaintext DNS lookup.

Because some governments and ISPs block connections to sites by monitoring DNS traffic, DoH prevents users from censoring, spoofing attacks, and easily monitoring DNS requests. You can enhance your privacy.

Microsoft Edge added DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) support in version 86, but removed the pre-filled list / configuration pane of DoH providers after users started reporting performance issues. ..

“Due to a recently discovered performance issue with DNS-over-HTTPS, we have temporarily turned off the provider’s built-in list and the automatic upgrade logic that checks the OS’s DNS settings. Manually providing the resolver URL. Is still supported, “explains Microsoft Edge engineer Alex Rowell in a post on the Edge Insider forum.

Microsoft has begun testing fixes for DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) performance issues. You can now access the provider’s built-in list again with the latest Microsoft Edge Canary and Dev builds.

Microsoft Edge DoH Provider Pre-filled List

Currently recommended DoH providers are CleanBrowsing, Cloudflare (1.1.1.1), Quad9 (9.9.9.9), NextDNS, Google (Public DNS), and OpenDNS.

How to enable DoH in Microsoft Edge

DoH support is included in all Microsoft Edge builds, but this feature is not enabled by default. If you want to use DoH when creating DNS queries, you need to follow these steps:

Open the edge settings.[プライバシー、検索、サービス]Go to the tab.[セキュリティ]so,[セキュリティで保護されたDNSを使用してWebサイトのネットワークアドレスを検索する方法を指定する]Find the option.

Enable it and use your current service provider or choose an alternative DNS-over-HTTPS provider such as Cloudflare or Google.

If you choose to use your current service provider and that provider does not support DoH, your DNS queries will revert to the normal insecure DNS protocol.

You can test whether DNS-over-HTTPS is working properly by visiting Cloudflare’s Browsing Experience Security Check page, as shown below. This page reports whether DoH is working.

Cloudflare Browser Experience Security Check Page

If your current provider indicates that Secure DNS (DoH) isn’t working, select one of the preconfigured DNS servers, Edge Beta, Edge Dev, and Edge Canary, and test. You can try again. You may need to restart your browser after changing the DoH.

If you are using a current Microsoft Edge Stable that does not currently contain a selectable pre-filled list[サービスプロバイダーの選択]You can select and manually enter one of the following DoH provider URLs:

Windows 10 has native DoH support

Microsoft will also introduce DoH settings to Windows 10. This will allow you to browse all apps safely.

If you want to test the built-in DoH settings on Windows 10, you need to join the Windows Insider program and download the beta build from the development channel.

After upgrading, follow these steps:

With Ethernet (wired) connection[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[ステータス]Open.[プロパティ]Click and[DNSサーバー割り当ての編集]Select[手動]Set to and enter the preferred DoH DNS provider,[暗号化のみ（DNS over HTTPS）]Choose. After completing the Windows 10 DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) settings,[保存]Press the button to save your changes and exit.

For a Wi-Fi (wireless) connection, you can follow the same steps as above.

H / T Techdows

