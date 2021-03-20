Google clarifies SharedArrayBuffer email





What is SharedArrayBuffer? Why I received a SharedArrayBuffer message Why SharedArrayBuffer (SAB) is a problem Chrome and Firefox change how SharedArrayBuffer is handled What you need to do to fix SharedArrayBuffer issues Identify SAB usage

Google’s Search Central explained a misleading message sent by Google Search Console last week regarding the SharedArrayBuffer issue. Google has also updated a guide that guides you in enabling cross-origin isolation.

What is SharedArrayBuffer?

SharedArrayBuffer is simply behind the scenes of JavaScript’s functional methods and helps you perform tasks in an efficient way.

According to the Mozilla Web Worker documentation:

“Web Workers are an easy way for web content to run scripts in a background thread.”

And according to another Mozilla developer page:

“SharedArrayBuffer allows both web workers, both threads, to write and read data from the same memory chunk.”

Memory is important because JavaScript runs in browser memory. If the page does not handle it properly, it can lead to unintended consequences such as memory bloat.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

The Mozilla developer page explains further:

“ArrayBuffers allow you to manually process some of your data, even if you’re working with JavaScript that has automatic memory management.

… In a typical app, all work is done by one individual (main thread).

… And under certain circumstances, ArrayBuffers can reduce the amount of work the main thread has to do. “

In addition, it is explained that splitting the work may not be enough, where the above web workers are involved and share the same memory chunk.

Google’s Martin Splitt summarized in 2017 when SharedArrayBuffers became the next feature:

“JavaScript is single-threaded, and long-running scripts make pages unresponsive.

Web Workers allow you to run JavaScript in separate threads and use messages to communicate with the main thread.

Messages that transfer large amounts of data with TypedArrays or ArrayBuffers have high memory costs because the data is cloned.

… SharedArrayBuffers is a future feature that will allow you to share data between threads. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Why you received the SharedArrayBuffer message

Google’s Search Central blog explains that the publisher received the “mysterious” message because of something on the web page that uses SharedArrayBuffers, a coding trick to speed up the JavaScript process. doing.

According to Google:

“Use may be due to frameworks, libraries, or other third-party content contained on the website.”

Why is SharedArrayBuffer (SAB) a problem?

SAB became a problem after the discovery of the Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities affect all computer processing units (CPUs) and allow an attacker to read their contents in memory. This attack affects all computer devices, including Internet of Things devices.

Chrome initially suspended the use of SAB, but after a workaround that essentially isolates the process, allowed SAB again.

Chrome and Firefox change how SharedArrayBuffers are handled

The reason for this email was an attempt to let Chrome know how to handle SharedArrayBuffers and allow publishers to participate in the process of making sites and site visitors more secure.

Chrome 91 will be released in late May 2021 with new restrictions that provide stronger protection against Specter and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

A “cross origin” is a reference to a resource (image, CSS, JavaScript file, etc.) that occurs outside the site.

So what’s happening with Chrome 91, and what Google wants is to set security policies on resources to protect site visitors and publishers from Specter vulnerabilities in Chrome (and Firefox). ) Is essentially to lock down what is allowed according to the policy.

This is good for site visitors, but may be bad for site publishers who use SharedArrayBuffer objects without cross-origin isolation.

According to Google (see Chrome version 91):

“… Cross-origin isolation has been standardized as a safe way to enable SharedArrayBuffer objects. Starting with version 91, due out in late May 2021, Chrome will gate SharedArrayBuffer objects behind cross-origin isolation. I will.

… With the release of Chrome 91, SharedArrayBuffer objects without cross-origin isolation will no longer work. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

What you have to do to fix the SharedArrayBuffer issue

There are two tasks that need to be accomplished.

Identify the use of SAB on your website. Modify or remove the feature. Identify the use of SAB.

We recommend the following steps to identify SharedArrayBuffers.

“There are two options.

Use Chrome DevTools to inspect important pages. (Details) Use the Reporting API to send deprecated reports to the reporting endpoint. Learn how to take the above approach by identifying where your website’s SharedArrayBuffer is used. “

Google’s guide to cross-origin isolation describes how to use Chrome development tools to identify the use of SharedArrayBuffers.

“Open Chrome DevTools on the page that you think is using SharedArrayBuffer. Select the console panel. If the page is using SharedArrayBuffer, you will see the following message:[Deprecation] SharedArrayBuffer requires cross-origin separation after M91 around May 2021. For more information, see https: //developer.chrome.com/blog/enabling-shared-array-buffer/. The filename and line number at the end of the common-bundle.js: 535 message (for example, common-bundle.js: 535) indicates the source of the SharedArrayBuffer. For third-party libraries, contact the developer to fix the problem. If implemented as part of your website, follow the guide below to enable cross-origin isolation. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Link: How to enable cross-origin isolation

Lots of things to incorporate

There are quite a few development terms and acronyms to remember, so this can incorporate a lot.

Various developer pages tend to define multiple acronyms at the beginning of a 2,000-word article, which is an acronym without further explanation throughout the article, as if the reader could easily retain the meaning of COEP. It is difficult to understand because it refers only to words. Coop.

Quote

Google Official Description: A description of SharedArrayBuffer object messages

Security Header Background Information Resources: ScottHelme.co.ukCOEP COOP CORP CORS CORB – CRAP It’s a lot new!

Mozilla Developer Page on What SharedArrayBuffers Are: An Introduction to ArrayBuffers and SharedArrayBuffers Cartoons

Google Developer Page for Cross-Origin Separation Analysis Cross-Origin Separation Analysis Guide

Google developer page on enabling cross-origin isolation How to enable cross-origin isolation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos