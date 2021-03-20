Top Story: Nest Wifi on Google Home, Reduce Pixel Loyalty





Top story of the week: The Google Home app adds Nest Wifi usage history, reports Pixel brand loyalty diminishing, and OnePlus Watch eventually doesn’t run Wear OS.

With the announcement of the second generation Nest Hub, the Google Home app has been updated to enhance the functionality of the Nest Wifi family of devices. At the time of the update, you will have access to a new “Speed ​​and Usage” section of your network information. A graph of individual devices and the entire network is displayed.

These Nest Wifi usage graphs were previously a major abbreviation for the Google Home app. That information was only available on older Google Wifi clients, but is now ready for decommissioning. Last year, Home added advanced Wi-Fi settings and the ability to import existing networks.

A new report was released this week. This suggests that far fewer Pixel owners will buy Pixel as their next smartphone, down from 84% to 65.2%. In stark contrast, from the same report, 92% of iPhone owners surveyed said they would buy another iPhone as their next smartphone.

To be honest, it’s not too difficult to understand why these numbers have declined. Google’s Pixel lineup over the last two years has had some issues, including a very low battery life for the Pixel 4 and a confusing lineup of Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. There were no major phone calls for companies in 2020. There are complaints about the quality of Google’s latest phones, but due to the lack of a larger XL model and the still competitive camera stagnation, some users may be looking elsewhere.

One of the most anticipated wearables of the year is the OnePlus Watch. It was rumored to run on Google’s Wear OS platform at some point. Instead, OnePlus’ Pete Lau elaborated on some aspects of future watches, including the fact that they run on “RTOS” instead of Wear OS, such as for battery life.

Lau further explains that the OnePlus Watch has a stunning, effortless design and connectivity with OnePlus smartphones and TVs. According to a previous report today, this watch can be used as a remote control for Android-based TVs. Apparently, this is also all offered at an affordable price.

Android fans were looking forward to this week as Google released its second Android 12 Developer Preview. We have carefully collected all the big and small changes in the update and put together a video of the most important changes.

One of the immediate changes on Android 12 on Pixel smartphones is that the dark theme is much brighter than before. In Android 11, the dark theme for Google Pixel smartphones is “AMOLED Black”, but Android 12 now uses a medium gray similar to the shade used in the dark mode of various Google apps.

Why sudden change? I didn’t understand it completely. Google has declared that gray themes can also save battery power for OLED displays compared to white, so it’s no wonder that lighter gray saves less battery. It’s a strange choice, but as I said, I delve into the look of it.

The rest of the top stories of the week are:

